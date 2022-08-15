TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (“TXMD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TXMD), an innovative, leading women’s healthcare company, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET prior the opening of the U.S. financial markets.

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the results and provide a business update as follows:

Date: Monday, August 15, 2022 Time: 8:30 a.m. ET Audio Conference Line https%3A%2F%2Fregister.vevent.com%2Fregister%2FBI7d111b66df2f4e8f849bb6048c1fa4d1 Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fedge.media-server.com%2Fmmc%2Fp%2Ftrnoknyx

A live webcast and audio archive for the event may be accessed on the home page or from the “Investors & Media” section of the TherapeuticsMD website at www.therapeuticsmd.com. Please connect to the website prior to the start of the presentation to ensure adequate time for any software downloads that may be necessary to listen to the webcast. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for at least 30 days. In addition, a digital recording of the conference call will be available for replay in the “Investors & Media” section of the TherapeuticsMD website at www.therapeuticsmd.com.

About TherapeuticsMD, Inc.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. is an innovative, leading healthcare company, focused on developing and commercializing novel products exclusively for women. TherapeuticsMD’s products are designed to address the unique changes and challenges women experience through the various stages of their lives with a therapeutic focus in family planning, reproductive health, and menopause management. TherapeuticsMD is committed to advancing the health of women and championing awareness of their healthcare issues. To learn more about TherapeuticsMD, please visit therapeuticsmd.com or follow us on Twitter: @TherapeuticsMD and on Facebook: TherapeuticsMD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release by TherapeuticsMD, Inc. may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements relating to TherapeuticsMD’s objectives, plans and strategies as well as statements, other than historical facts, that address activities, events or developments that the company intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. These statements are often characterized by terminology such as "believes," "hopes," "may," "anticipates," "should," "intends," "plans," "will," "expects," "estimates," "projects," "positioned," "strategy" and similar expressions and are based on assumptions and assessments made in light of management’s experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors believed to be appropriate. Forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the company undertakes no duty to update or revise any such statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside of the company’s control. Important factors that could cause actual results, developments and business decisions to differ materially from forward-looking statements are described in the sections titled "Risk Factors" in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as reports on Form 8-K, and include the following: whether the Company will be able to refinance the indebtedness under its term loan facility, and, if not, whether the Company will be able to continue as a going concern; whether the Company will be able to raise capital to fund its operations; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company’s ability to maintain or increase sales of its products; the Company’s ability to develop and commercialize IMVEXXY®, ANNOVERA®, and BIJUVA® and obtain additional financing necessary therefor; the effects of supply chain issues on the supply of the Company’s products; the potential of adverse side effects or other safety risks that could adversely affect the commercialization of the company’s current or future approved products or preclude the approval of the Company’s future drug candidates; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property; the length, cost and uncertain results of future clinical trials; the Company’s reliance on third parties to conduct its manufacturing, research and development and clinical trials; the ability of the Company’s licensees to commercialize and distribute the Company’s products; the ability of the Company’s marketing contractors to market ANNOVERA; the availability of reimbursement from government authorities and health insurance companies for the Company’s products; the impact of product liability lawsuits; the influence of extensive and costly government regulation; the impact of leadership transitions; the volatility of the trading price of the Company’s common stock.

