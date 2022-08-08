HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

400 ROYAL PALM WAY PALM BEACH, FL 33480

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 76 stocks valued at a total of $256.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.96%), MSFT(6.30%), and GOOG(6.04%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 145,641-share investment in NYSE:BMY. Previously, the stock had a 3.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $76.11 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co traded for a price of $72.76 per share and a market cap of $154.93Bil. The stock has returned 9.61% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a price-earnings ratio of 24.11, a price-book ratio of 4.74, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.51 and a price-sales ratio of 3.38.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 40,665 shares in NAS:MU, giving the stock a 0.88% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $68.07 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Micron Technology Inc traded for a price of $61.5514 per share and a market cap of $67.94Bil. The stock has returned -24.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Micron Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.01, a price-book ratio of 1.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 3.64 and a price-sales ratio of 2.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 44,300 shares in NYSE:MTDR, giving the stock a 0.8% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $54.28 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Matador Resources Co traded for a price of $54.07 per share and a market cap of $6.41Bil. The stock has returned 85.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Matador Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 6.24, a price-book ratio of 2.54, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.07 and a price-sales ratio of 2.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.07, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 8,535 shares of NYSE:PXD for a total holding of 9,805. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $253.61.

On 08/08/2022, Pioneer Natural Resources Co traded for a price of $218.085 per share and a market cap of $51.97Bil. The stock has returned 51.83% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Pioneer Natural Resources Co has a price-earnings ratio of 9.00, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.37, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, HARVEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC bought 805 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 141,660. The trade had a 0.69% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/08/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $118.1854 per share and a market cap of $1,539.89Bil. The stock has returned -13.56% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-book ratio of 6.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.41 and a price-sales ratio of 5.76.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

