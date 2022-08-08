ALLEN OPERATIONS LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

711 Fifth Avenue New York, NY 10022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 42 stocks valued at a total of $398.00Mil. The top holdings were AYI(13.32%), CMCSA(10.54%), and SCHW(7.98%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALLEN OPERATIONS LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 454,063-share investment in NYSE:KIND. Previously, the stock had a 0.48% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $3.96 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Nextdoor Holdings Inc traded for a price of $3.855 per share and a market cap of $1.48Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nextdoor Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.02, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -15.97 and a price-sales ratio of 15.08.

During the quarter, ALLEN OPERATIONS LLC bought 7,388 shares of NAS:DUOL for a total holding of 16,264. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $88.44.

On 08/08/2022, Duolingo Inc traded for a price of $97.46 per share and a market cap of $3.85Bil. The stock has returned -26.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Duolingo Inc has a price-book ratio of 7.38, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -59.46 and a price-sales ratio of 12.60.

The guru established a new position worth 21,443 shares in NAS:SNTI, giving the stock a 0.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2.64 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Senti Biosciences Inc traded for a price of $2.32 per share and a market cap of $101.72Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Senti Biosciences Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -1.82 and a price-sales ratio of 44.81.

The guru established a new position worth 7,118 shares in NAS:BLKB, giving the stock a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $65.29 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Blackbaud Inc traded for a price of $56.58 per share and a market cap of $3.01Bil. The stock has returned -21.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Blackbaud Inc has a price-book ratio of 4.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 40.80 and a price-sales ratio of 2.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 10,758 shares in NAS:RGTI, giving the stock a 0.01% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $7.03 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Rigetti Computing Inc traded for a price of $4.49 per share and a market cap of $509.96Mil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Rigetti Computing Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 3.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -42.33 and a price-sales ratio of 246.66.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.