ALLEN HOLDING INC /NY recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 15 stocks valued at a total of $697.00Mil. The top holdings were KO(54.12%), BRK.A(21.99%), and IAC(6.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were ALLEN HOLDING INC /NY’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, ALLEN HOLDING INC /NY bought 120,000 shares of NAS:IAC for a total holding of 600,000. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $86.2.

On 08/08/2022, IAC/InterActiveCorp traded for a price of $78.47 per share and a market cap of $7.05Bil. The stock has returned -39.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, IAC/InterActiveCorp has a price-earnings ratio of 522.93, a price-book ratio of 1.01, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.27 and a price-sales ratio of 1.66.

The guru sold out of their 3,374-share investment in NAS:COIN. Previously, the stock had a 0.08% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.68 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Coinbase Global Inc traded for a price of $96.26 per share and a market cap of $21.52Bil. The stock has returned -62.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coinbase Global Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.84 and a price-sales ratio of 3.29.

The guru sold out of their 5,262-share investment in NAS:AFRM. Previously, the stock had a 0.03% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $27.51 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Affirm Holdings Inc traded for a price of $35.04 per share and a market cap of $10.11Bil. The stock has returned -47.45% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Affirm Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.29 and a price-sales ratio of 7.86.

During the quarter, ALLEN HOLDING INC /NY bought 1,400,000 shares of NAS:ANGI for a total holding of 1,700,000. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.75.

On 08/08/2022, Angi Inc traded for a price of $5.975 per share and a market cap of $2.99Bil. The stock has returned -46.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Angi Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -76.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.44, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

During the quarter, ALLEN HOLDING INC /NY bought 500,000 shares of NYSE:PLTR for a total holding of 2,000,000. The trade had a 1.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $21.99.

On 08/08/2022, Palantir Technologies Inc traded for a price of $10.03 per share and a market cap of $20.58Bil. The stock has returned -53.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 1 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Palantir Technologies Inc has a price-book ratio of 8.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -40.80 and a price-sales ratio of 12.08.

