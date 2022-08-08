SASCO CAPITAL INC / CT/ recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

Sasco Capital is a contrarian value equity investment management company based out of Fairfield, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1985 by cofounders Hoda N. Bibi, the current President and CCO, Daniel Lawrence Leary, the current Secretary and Managing Director, and Bruce Dale Bottomley, the current Portfolio Manager and Managing Director. Sasco Capital utilizes a contrarian stock picking approach, utilizing an extensive fundamental analysis and personal meetings with senior management to make its investment decisions. The company invests in the public equity market within the United States, focusing on the value stocks of selected companies. Sasco Capital invests most heavily in the materials sector, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the industrials, energy, consumer discretionary, utilities and telecommunications, and consumer discretionary sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. Sasco Capital currently has 9 employees with all of them being investment professionals. The company has over $6.2 billion in total assets under management spread across 35 accounts, all of which are discretionary accounts. While its total number of accounts has been relatively stable in recent years, its total assets under management has been steadily increasing, growing from $2.7 billion back in 2010 to well over twice that amount today. The company is currently owned by its three cofounders with Bruce Dale Bottomley and Daniel Lawrence Leary holding the majority of the ownership, each owning approximately 40% of the company, and Hoda Bibi holding the remaining ownership. Sasco Capital mainly provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal governments, each of which make up over a third of its clients base, and also caters to charities, high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, and investment companies, in order of decreasing clientele.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 49 stocks valued at a total of $730.00Mil. The top holdings were PRGO(5.35%), CAG(4.82%), and THS(4.54%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were SASCO CAPITAL INC / CT/’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 347,186-share investment in NYSE:D. Previously, the stock had a 3.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82.62 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Dominion Energy Inc traded for a price of $81.32 per share and a market cap of $66.00Bil. The stock has returned 10.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-book ratio of 2.55, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.68 and a price-sales ratio of 4.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 929,440 shares in NYSE:PPL, giving the stock a 3.45% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $28.7 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, PPL Corp traded for a price of $28.046 per share and a market cap of $20.67Bil. The stock has returned 0.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PPL Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-book ratio of 1.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.09 and a price-sales ratio of 3.24.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru established a new position worth 2,075,834 shares in NYSE:VRT, giving the stock a 2.34% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $11.36 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Vertiv Holdings Co traded for a price of $13.23 per share and a market cap of $4.99Bil. The stock has returned -51.39% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Vertiv Holdings Co has a price-earnings ratio of 1324.00, a price-book ratio of 3.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.13 and a price-sales ratio of 0.95.

SASCO CAPITAL INC / CT/ reduced their investment in NYSE:NLSN by 658,220 shares. The trade had a 2.23% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $25.63.

On 08/08/2022, Nielsen Holdings PLC traded for a price of $22.91 per share and a market cap of $8.26Bil. The stock has returned 0.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nielsen Holdings PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-book ratio of 2.38, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 12.18, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 10.01 and a price-sales ratio of 2.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

The guru established a new position worth 521,110 shares in NYSE:ARMK, giving the stock a 2.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $34.27 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Aramark traded for a price of $35.37 per share and a market cap of $9.10Bil. The stock has returned 2.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Aramark has a price-earnings ratio of 61.00, a price-book ratio of 3.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.02 and a price-sales ratio of 0.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

