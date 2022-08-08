GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

655 MADISON AVENUE NEW YORK, NY 10065

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 36 stocks valued at a total of $59.00Mil. The top holdings were RADI(11.33%), MX(10.81%), and DBRG(8.97%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. reduced their investment in ARCA:SDS by 150,000 shares. The trade had a 5.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $44.56.

On 08/08/2022, ProShares UltraShort S&P500 -2x Shares traded for a price of $41.6471 per share and a market cap of $915.45Mil. The stock has returned -1.08% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 107,360 shares in NYSE:VVV, giving the stock a 5.25% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $30.73 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Valvoline Inc traded for a price of $28.85 per share and a market cap of $5.11Bil. The stock has returned -5.93% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Valvoline Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-book ratio of 22.75, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.65 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 120,000-share investment in NYSE:MGM. Previously, the stock had a 5.05% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $35.97 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, MGM Resorts International traded for a price of $34.78 per share and a market cap of $13.70Bil. The stock has returned -12.40% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, MGM Resorts International has a price-earnings ratio of 4.88, a price-book ratio of 2.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:HTZ by 171,500 shares. The trade had a 3.81% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $19.77.

On 08/08/2022, Hertz Global Holdings Inc traded for a price of $22.025 per share and a market cap of $7.95Bil. The stock has returned 34.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Hertz Global Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 9999.00, a price-book ratio of 1.64, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.05 and a price-sales ratio of 0.54.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

GARNET EQUITY CAPITAL HOLDINGS, INC. reduced their investment in NAS:FLEX by 170,000 shares. The trade had a 3.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $16.47.

On 08/08/2022, Flex Ltd traded for a price of $17.465 per share and a market cap of $7.97Bil. The stock has returned -1.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Flex Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-book ratio of 1.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.89, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.83 and a price-sales ratio of 0.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.