SANTA PAULA, Calif., Aug. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calavo Growers, Inc. ( CVGW), a global leader in the avocado and value-added fresh food industries, today announced that it will release financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended July 31, 2022 after the market closes on Thursday, September 1.



A conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will be held that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time/2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss the results and answer questions.

Live conference call: 877-407-3982 (domestic) or 201-493-6780 (international) with conference ID: 13732187.

Live and archived webcast will be available on Calavo’s investor relations website at Events & Presentations | Calavo Growers, Inc.

About Calavo Growers, Inc.

Calavo Growers, Inc. ( CVGW) is a global leader in quality produce, including avocados, tomatoes and papayas, and a pioneer of healthy fresh-cut fruit, vegetables and prepared foods. Calavo products are sold under the trusted Calavo brand name, proprietary sub-brands, private label and store brands.

Founded in 1924, Calavo has a rich culture of constant innovation, sustainable practices and market growth. The company serves retail grocery, foodservice, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors and wholesalers worldwide. Calavo is headquartered in Santa Paula, California, with processing plants and packing facilities throughout the U.S. and Mexico. Learn more about The Family of Fresh™ at calavo.com.