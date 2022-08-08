JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Jones Financial Companies LLLP is the financial holding company for its subsidiary Edward D. Jones & Co., L.P., which is a broker dealer company. The company can trace its history back to 1922, when Edward D. Jones Sr. established the Edward D. Jones & Co. Company, opening its first office in St. Louis. Edward D. Jones & Co. would buy a seat on the New York Stock Exchange in 1941 and reorganize the company into a partnership. The company continued to grow and expand, with Ted Jones expanding the partnership of the company to its workers and the company reaching 200 offices by 1977. By the 1980s, the company would reach its 300th office, reaching its 1,000 office in the same decade. In the 1990s, the company would begin expanding into Canada and begin operations in Ontario, which operates as a separate segment, also reaching its 2,000th office in 1992. By 2008, the company would reach its 10,000th branch. Today the company offers a variety of services including settling municipal bonds, corporate bonds mutual funds, and annuities and selling life insurance, long term care insurance, fixed and variable annuities, and a variety of other products. Jones Financial Companies only offers its investments to individual investors, and the company prides itself in having “financial advisor and one branch office administrator dedicated to working with you” and is the reason why the company has so many branches located in so many locations. The company’s preferred list of mutual fund families includes Invesco, Lord Abbot &Co., MFS Investments, OppenheimerFunds, Hartford Funds, Franklin Templeton Investments, and American Funds. The company currently services approximately 7 million investors with over 12,000 branch offices located in the United States and Canada. Almost all of its investment allocations are in the financial sector with major holdings including Vanguard and iShares.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 737 stocks valued at a total of $58.80Bil. The top holdings were VTV(15.88%), AGG(14.04%), and VUG(6.53%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP reduced their investment in ARCA:VSS by 5,888,242 shares. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $113.23.

On 08/08/2022, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF traded for a price of $108.74 per share and a market cap of $7.86Bil. The stock has returned -19.09% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE All-World Ex-US Small Capital Index Fund ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a price-book ratio of 1.26.

JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP reduced their investment in ARCA:IJS by 6,219,027 shares. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $95.77.

On 08/08/2022, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF traded for a price of $96.93 per share and a market cap of $7.36Bil. The stock has returned -3.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a price-book ratio of 1.32.

JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP reduced their investment in ARCA:VTV by 3,139,204 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $140.35.

On 08/08/2022, Vanguard Value ETF traded for a price of $137.66 per share and a market cap of $99.11Bil. The stock has returned 0.56% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a price-book ratio of 2.41.

During the quarter, JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP bought 5,219,445 shares of ARCA:IWR for a total holding of 17,924,542. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $71.14.

On 08/08/2022, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF traded for a price of $71.91 per share and a market cap of $28.67Bil. The stock has returned -9.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a price-book ratio of 2.60.

JONES FINANCIAL COMPANIES LLLP reduced their investment in ARCA:IWN by 2,286,039 shares. The trade had a 0.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.57.

On 08/08/2022, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF traded for a price of $152.19 per share and a market cap of $12.53Bil. The stock has returned -4.20% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a price-book ratio of 1.19.

