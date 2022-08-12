Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Investor Conference Schedule

48 minutes ago
Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) (“Trinity”) announced today that it will participate in the following investor conferences during the third quarter of 2022.

Susquehanna Industrials, Airlines & Energy Conference:

Date:

August 12, 2022

Location:

Virtual

Management:

Jean Savage – CEO and President

Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

Cowen Global Sustainable Mobility Conference:

Date:

September 7, 2022

Location:

Virtual

Management:

Gregg Mitchell – EVP, Chief Commercial Officer

Leigh Anne Mann – VP, Investor Relations

Company Description

Trinity Industries, Inc., headquartered in Dallas, Texas, owns businesses that are leading providers of rail transportation products and services in North America. Our businesses market their railcar products and services under the trade name TrinityRail®. The TrinityRail integrated platform provides railcar leasing and management services, as well as railcar manufacturing, maintenance and modifications. Trinity reports its financial results in two principal business segments: the Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group and the Rail Products Group. For more information, visit: www.trin.net.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220808005553/en/

