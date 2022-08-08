Cannell & Co. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 270 stocks valued at a total of $2.78Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.57%), GOOG(3.65%), and BRK.B(2.76%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Cannell & Co.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Cannell & Co. bought 1,323,920 shares of NAS:GPRE for a total holding of 1,452,110. The trade had a 1.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.28.

On 08/08/2022, Green Plains Inc traded for a price of $37.75 per share and a market cap of $2.19Bil. The stock has returned 8.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Green Plains Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.17, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 37.44 and a price-sales ratio of 0.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

The guru sold out of their 484,515-share investment in NYSE:BC. Previously, the stock had a 1.18% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $73.64 during the quarter.

On 08/08/2022, Brunswick Corp traded for a price of $79.98 per share and a market cap of $5.95Bil. The stock has returned -21.89% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Brunswick Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.03, a price-book ratio of 2.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.62 and a price-sales ratio of 0.96.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

Cannell & Co. reduced their investment in NYSE:NTR by 321,640 shares. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $97.2.

On 08/08/2022, Nutrien Ltd traded for a price of $85.53 per share and a market cap of $46.32Bil. The stock has returned 46.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nutrien Ltd has a price-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-book ratio of 1.98, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.14 and a price-sales ratio of 1.63.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.94, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, Cannell & Co. bought 61,083 shares of NYSE:GS for a total holding of 84,329. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $311.64.

On 08/08/2022, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc traded for a price of $334.68 per share and a market cap of $114.25Bil. The stock has returned -13.88% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 7.58, a price-book ratio of 1.07, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83 and a price-sales ratio of 2.33.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Cannell & Co. reduced their investment in NAS:CCEP by 403,005 shares. The trade had a 0.59% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $51.15.

On 08/08/2022, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC traded for a price of $51.86 per share and a market cap of $24.00Bil. The stock has returned -12.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-book ratio of 3.09, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.07 and a price-sales ratio of 1.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

