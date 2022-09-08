FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

5 WIDGERY WHARF PORTLAND, ME 04101

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 398 stocks valued at a total of $2.72Bil. The top holdings were IVV(7.84%), AAPL(4.01%), and MSFT(3.73%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO’s top five trades of the quarter.

FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO reduced their investment in NAS:ADI by 214,769 shares. The trade had a 1.14% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $157.55.

On 08/09/2022, Analog Devices Inc traded for a price of $175.86 per share and a market cap of $91.41Bil. The stock has returned 4.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Analog Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.81, a price-book ratio of 2.45, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.34 and a price-sales ratio of 8.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

During the quarter, FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO bought 596,128 shares of BATS:FLOT for a total holding of 620,465. The trade had a 1.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.21.

On 08/09/2022, iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.18 per share and a market cap of $9.38Bil. The stock has returned -0.55% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 212,267 shares in ARCA:MUNI, giving the stock a 0.4% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $51.7 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $52.46 per share and a market cap of $802.11Mil. The stock has returned -6.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

During the quarter, FLPUTNAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO bought 68,568 shares of ARCA:RSP for a total holding of 237,366. The trade had a 0.34% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $145.8.

On 08/09/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $146.29 per share and a market cap of $31.85Bil. The stock has returned -3.50% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a price-book ratio of 2.83.

The guru established a new position worth 260,118 shares in NAS:BKR, giving the stock a 0.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $33.85 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Baker Hughes Co traded for a price of $24.27 per share and a market cap of $24.56Bil. The stock has returned 18.78% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baker Hughes Co has a price-book ratio of 1.66, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 15.73 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.63, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.