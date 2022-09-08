BOSTON FINANCIAL MANGEMENT LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 282 stocks valued at a total of $2.32Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.20%), AAPL(4.24%), and WSO(3.71%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were BOSTON FINANCIAL MANGEMENT LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, BOSTON FINANCIAL MANGEMENT LLC bought 131,156 shares of NYSE:FERG for a total holding of 228,307. The trade had a 0.63% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $121.31.

On 08/09/2022, Ferguson PLC traded for a price of $123.79 per share and a market cap of $26.13Bil. The stock has returned -10.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferguson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 13.32, a price-book ratio of 5.95, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.05, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.95 and a price-sales ratio of 1.01.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

BOSTON FINANCIAL MANGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NAS:COST by 24,791 shares. The trade had a 0.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.38.

On 08/09/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $541.9 per share and a market cap of $240.04Bil. The stock has returned 24.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-book ratio of 12.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

During the quarter, BOSTON FINANCIAL MANGEMENT LLC bought 27,983 shares of NYSE:ROP for a total holding of 32,014. The trade had a 0.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $435.38.

On 08/09/2022, Roper Technologies Inc traded for a price of $431.01 per share and a market cap of $45.69Bil. The stock has returned -11.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Roper Technologies Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-book ratio of 3.34, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.14, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.50 and a price-sales ratio of 7.91.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

BOSTON FINANCIAL MANGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SMG by 84,516 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $99.23.

On 08/09/2022, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co traded for a price of $82.77 per share and a market cap of $4.58Bil. The stock has returned -47.95% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Scotts Miracle Gro Co has a price-book ratio of 10.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -47.46 and a price-sales ratio of 1.12.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.56, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

BOSTON FINANCIAL MANGEMENT LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:FTCH by 677,683 shares. The trade had a 0.39% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $10.31.

On 08/09/2022, Farfetch Ltd traded for a price of $9.72 per share and a market cap of $3.71Bil. The stock has returned -79.17% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Farfetch Ltd has a price-book ratio of 4.28, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 1.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

