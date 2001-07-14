Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hyzon Motors, Inc. (“Hyzon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYZN) on behalf of Hyzon stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Hyzon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

After the market closed on August 4, 2022, Hyzon Motors disclosed in a SEC filing that “the Company’s Board of Directors appointed a committee of independent board members to investigate, with the assistance of independent outside counsel and other advisors, certain issues regarding revenue recognition timing and internal controls and procedures, primarily pertaining to its China operations.” The Company further announced that “Due to the ongoing investigation, the Company will be unable to file its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 by August 15, 2022, the due date for filing, and does not have an anticipated filing date at this time.”

Following this news, when trading of Hyzon Motors opened on August 5, 2022, the price of the shares fell $1.71 per share, or 38.1%, to close at $2.78 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Hyzon shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at [email protected], by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

