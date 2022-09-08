Advisors Asset Management, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc is an investment management company based out of Monument, Colorado. The company was established in 1979 as Fixed Income Securities Inc. by Jim Dillahunty. The company originally located in San Diego and would shift its headquarters to its current location after merging with Sterling Resources, which was founded in 1998 by Sterling Resources, forming Fixed Income Securities LLC. Advisors Asset Management was created as a division in 2003 and would become its own UIT sponsor when it acquired Matrix Unit Trust in 2004. Fixed Income Securities and Advisors Asset Management would be unified under the Advisors Asset Management in 2008. The company has expanded significantly and now has offices in 10 major locations Texas, New York, Kansas, Illinois, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and California with 243 employees of which 160 are investment professionals. Advisors Asset Management conducts its research both internally and externally, utilizing fundamental analysis and both a top down and bottom up investment approach. The company invests in value and growth stocks of companies, benchmarking its performance against various Barclays, S&P 500 and Russell 3000 indexes. Advisors Asset Management invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up almost a third of its total asset allocations, and the firm also invests in the energy, utilities and telecommunications, health care, information technology, industrials, consumer discretionary, and consumer staples sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing allocation. The company currently holds approximately $17.1 billion in assets with $10.3 billion being UIT assets, $6 billion being non-proprietary assets which Advisors Asset Management provides services for but not management, and $782 million being its proprietary managed assets. The company mainly caters to investment companies, which alone makes up almost three quarters of its entire client base, and also provides services to a variety of other clientele. The Advisors Asset Management Fund Family is typically only available to institutional clients, and the company offers sub-advised mutual funds of Bahl & Gaynor Investment Counsel, Cutwater Asset Management, and Hartford Investment Management Company.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1490 stocks valued at a total of $5.27Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.00%), AAPL(2.69%), and AMZN(2.49%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Advisors Asset Management, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 165,217 shares. The trade had a 0.44% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/09/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $164.87 per share and a market cap of $2,649.58Bil. The stock has returned 13.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-book ratio of 45.66, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.66 and a price-sales ratio of 6.99.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:GOOGL by 9,334 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 08/09/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $117.3 per share and a market cap of $1,535.24Bil. The stock has returned -13.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-book ratio of 5.99, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 5.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 74,351 shares. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/09/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $280.32 per share and a market cap of $2,090.60Bil. The stock has returned -2.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-book ratio of 12.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.42 and a price-sales ratio of 10.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 114,587 shares. The trade had a 0.29% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/09/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $139.41 per share and a market cap of $1,420.25Bil. The stock has returned -16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 124.92, a price-book ratio of 10.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Advisors Asset Management, Inc. reduced their investment in NYSE:MA by 35,956 shares. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $344.59.

On 08/09/2022, Mastercard Inc traded for a price of $352.16 per share and a market cap of $340.32Bil. The stock has returned -5.46% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Mastercard Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-book ratio of 55.24, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 28.07 and a price-sales ratio of 16.57.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

