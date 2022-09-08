OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

85 BROAD ST. NEW YORK, NY 10004

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1118 stocks valued at a total of $5.96Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.15%), AMZN(1.74%), and BIL(1.70%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC.’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. bought 200,685 shares of NYSE:FDX for a total holding of 251,110. The trade had a 0.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $213.68.

On 08/09/2022, FedEx Corp traded for a price of $229.02 per share and a market cap of $59.51Bil. The stock has returned -15.87% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, FedEx Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-book ratio of 2.40, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.43, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.27 and a price-sales ratio of 0.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 547,201 shares in NYSE:LEN, giving the stock a 0.65% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $75.78 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Lennar Corp traded for a price of $86.67 per share and a market cap of $24.58Bil. The stock has returned -15.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lennar Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-book ratio of 1.16, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.26, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.72 and a price-sales ratio of 0.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. bought 134,312 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 978,772. The trade had a 0.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 08/09/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $139.41 per share and a market cap of $1,420.25Bil. The stock has returned -16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 124.92, a price-book ratio of 10.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 174,678-share investment in NYSE:FLOW. Previously, the stock had a 0.21% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $86.34 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, SPX FLOW Inc traded for a price of $86.49 per share and a market cap of $3.64Bil. The stock has returned 33.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, SPX FLOW Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.40, a price-book ratio of 3.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.46 and a price-sales ratio of 2.37.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.72, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, OPPENHEIMER ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. bought 240,469 shares of NAS:CMCSA for a total holding of 626,626. The trade had a 0.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/09/2022, Comcast Corp traded for a price of $38.59 per share and a market cap of $170.31Bil. The stock has returned -32.48% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Comcast Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-book ratio of 1.86, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.03 and a price-sales ratio of 1.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.