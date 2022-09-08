Walleye Trading LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Walleye Trading LLC is a registered investment advisory firm that is based out of Plymouth Minnesota that focuses on innovations in electronic trading and has a technical company culture. The company was established in 2005 and, ever since its inception, it has maintained a closed company profile, even explicitly stating on its official website that it will not publish much information about itself online. Walleye Trading is currently headed by Peter F. Goddard, who is currently active with the company acting as its CEO and CCO. Peter F. Goddard has been with the company since 2005 and manages the company along with Irvin R. Kessler, who acts as the Chief Operations Officer for the company, and Mark R. Tusler, who acts as the Chief Financial Officer for the company. Walleye Trading is currently owned by Walleye Investments Fund LLC, which holds a controlling majority in the company, with the remaining ownership split amongst key executives such as Irvin Robert Kessler, Mark Robert Tusler, and Peter Farrell Goddard. The firm invests most heavily in the finance sector, which alone makes up over a third of its total asset allocations, and also invests in the consumer discretionary, information technology, health care, energy, industrials, and consumer staples sectors, among others to a lesser degree, in order of decreasing amount allocated within each sector. Walleye Trading’s top holdings include various SPDR S&P 500 ETFs, Time Warner Cable Inc., Pharmacyclics, and various others with its top 10 holdings making up over a third of its total holdings. The company has a current market value of approximately $10 billion, which, while an improvement from its $7 billion valuation back in 2014, is still a decrease from its market valuation of $11 billion just two years ago. Its top holdings on Nasdaq are focused in the services, technology, and financial sectors, which each make up approximately a fifth of its holdings.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 5052 stocks valued at a total of $31.02Bil. The top holdings were SPY(2.00%), NVDA(0.42%), and CRWD(0.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Walleye Trading LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Walleye Trading LLC bought 978,721 shares of ARCA:SPY for a total holding of 1,646,483. The trade had a 1.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $408.8.

On 08/09/2022, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF traded for a price of $412.99 per share and a market cap of $373.25Bil. The stock has returned -5.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the ETF a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.60, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.21, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.62 and a price-sales ratio of 2.89.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru sold out of their 1,149,489-share investment in NYSE:SQ. Previously, the stock had a 0.5% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $92.08 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Block Inc traded for a price of $85.5 per share and a market cap of $50.46Bil. The stock has returned -68.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Block Inc has a price-book ratio of 2.84, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 358.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.33, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Walleye Trading LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:SHOP by 1,416,548 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $43.1.

On 08/09/2022, Shopify Inc traded for a price of $39.77 per share and a market cap of $50.44Bil. The stock has returned -73.92% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Shopify Inc has a price-book ratio of 5.75, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -23.08 and a price-sales ratio of 10.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.22, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

Walleye Trading LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AMD by 746,656 shares. The trade had a 0.26% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.86.

On 08/09/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $100.07 per share and a market cap of $161.55Bil. The stock has returned -9.12% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-book ratio of 2.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.71 and a price-sales ratio of 6.39.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru sold out of their 262,792-share investment in NAS:MSFT. Previously, the stock had a 0.26% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $271.99 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $280.32 per share and a market cap of $2,090.60Bil. The stock has returned -2.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-book ratio of 12.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.42 and a price-sales ratio of 10.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

