Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

RUA LEOPOLDO COUTO DE MAGALHAES JR., 700 SAO PAULO, D5 04542-000

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 37 stocks valued at a total of $356.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(13.11%), MDLZ(8.37%), and TMUS(8.30%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 955,592-share investment in NAS:CSX. Previously, the stock had a 6.86% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $32.67 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, CSX Corp traded for a price of $32.82 per share and a market cap of $70.28Bil. The stock has returned 2.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CSX Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-book ratio of 5.36, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 11.74 and a price-sales ratio of 5.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. reduced their investment in NYSE:XOM by 408,928 shares. The trade had a 6.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $90.08.

On 08/09/2022, Exxon Mobil Corp traded for a price of $88.95 per share and a market cap of $370.71Bil. The stock has returned 59.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Exxon Mobil Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 9.74, a price-book ratio of 2.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 48.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 4.99 and a price-sales ratio of 1.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru sold out of their 3,137,977-share investment in NAS:WALDU. Previously, the stock had a 6.19% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.18 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Waldencast PLC traded for a price of $9.065 per share and a market cap of $0.00Mil. The stock has returned -10.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Waldencast PLC has a price-book ratio of 1.17 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -65.55.

The guru established a new position worth 40,254 shares in NYSE:NOW, giving the stock a 5.38% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $477.87 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, ServiceNow Inc traded for a price of $494.95 per share and a market cap of $99.98Bil. The stock has returned -16.21% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, ServiceNow Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 543.91, a price-book ratio of 23.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 141.02 and a price-sales ratio of 15.25.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 176,737 shares in NAS:AMZN, giving the stock a 5.28% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $125.73 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $139.41 per share and a market cap of $1,420.25Bil. The stock has returned -16.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 124.92, a price-book ratio of 10.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.27 and a price-sales ratio of 2.94.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.74, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.