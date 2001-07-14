Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc., a NASDAQ listed company operating in the GTA (“Novo”), is pioneering the delivery of non-catastrophic healthcare in both Canada and the U.S. through the integration of medical technology, innovative diagnostic and treatment solutions, rehabilitative sciences, and a game-changing approach to eldercare, physiotherapy, virtual care, and homeopathic treatment.

Novo is focused on safely shifting non-catastrophic healthcare away from hospitals and into doctors’ offices, clinics, and even patients’ homes. It’s a roadmap to huge savings for government-run healthcare systems that are collapsing under the strain of COVID-19’s lingering impacts.

Novo is using advances in medical technology and home computers/smart phones to dramatically improve the ability for patients to communicate with medical professionals and even get assessments done quicker.

“We have incredibly powerful tools in our hands every day that can allow us to not only communicate with our medical professionals via video links, but our electronic devices can be used for important but resource-consuming procedures like blood and saliva tests for certain diseases and illnesses,” said Robert Mattacchione, CEO of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc.

“The wait-times in hospitals have hit crisis levels. There is no relief valve in sight that will ease the pressure, so we need to focus on ways to shift care away from primary medical centres using everyday technology and advancements in medical procedures,” Mattacchione added.

Canada spent $308 Billion on healthcare in 2021, roughly $8,000 per person according to CIHI (Canadian Institute for Health Information) research. Novo’s business model combines a number of healthcare-related technologies, services, and products that make access to quality care easier for families, with a new focus on a breakthrough pure molecular water-based iodine spray for children, IoNovo for Kids.

Health Canada recently granted IoNovo for Kids a Natural Product Number (NPN). IoNovo for Kids is the first pure molecular water-based iodine spray of its kind, dosed in a safe, ingestible form for children, that is proven to be safe and effective, giving families and doctors another tool to help keep families out of hospitals. Doctors have prescribed iodine for decades as a means to improve thyroid function, brain health, and improved immune system function.

“You feel a tingle in your throat and you spray - it’s that simple because the natural iodine elements in the spray erase the viruses and bacteria that are present,” said Mattacchione.

Terence Mullins, iodine research specialist and President of Terragenx, stated, “Back to school and back to work in September will see fewer masks and therefore less protection against disease. For decades, the world’s medical community has recognized iodine, when safely ingested, as one of nature’s finest killers in the microbial world. Here we have a safe, simple spray protecting families from invisible dangers still wreaking havoc across the globe. We use nature to combat nature’s own dangers. It’s a powerful layer of protection for us all.”

About Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc.

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. is a Nasdaq listed U.S. company (NASDAQ:NVOS) with subsidiaries and operations in both Canada and the U.S. For more information, please visit www.novointegrated.com

About Terragenx, Inc.

The IoNovo line of products are both Health Canada and FDA approved for over the counter and e-commerce distribution. For more information, please visit www.terragenx.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005274/en/