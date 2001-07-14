Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), a leading capital markets communications platform, today announced the appointment of Donna de Winter as chief financial officer (CFO) effective August 8, 2022. Ms. de Winter has been serving as interim CFO since May 31, 2022.

“On behalf of the Q4 Board and the entire Q4 team, we are thrilled to announce that Donna has assumed the role of CFO, after serving in an interim capacity for the last few months,” said Darrell Heaps, CEO. “We are incredibly fortunate to benefit from Donna’s breadth of industry expertise across finance, strategy and operations. Donna has added tremendous value to Q4 over the last few years as Chief Operating Officer, and her lens of operational knowledge along with her strong background as a financial leader of both private and publicly traded companies brings a powerful combination and perspective to the CFO role. We look forward to benefiting from Donna’s deep bench of experience as we pursue our strategic vision and path to profitability.”

“I am excited to add to my role at Q4, bringing forward the financial expertise I’ve accumulated over the course of my career to further contribute to the growth and success of the company,” said Ms. de Winter. “Q4 has unique strengths, a strong business model and a tremendous opportunity ahead of it. I look forward to sharpening my focus on driving more efficient growth as we deliver a premium experience for our customers and enhance value for all stakeholders.”

Donna de Winter joined Q4 in January 2019 as Q4’s Chief Operating Officer. She brings over 20 years of financial leadership across the technology sector. Prior to joining Q4, Ms. de Winter served as the CFO of Vision Critical, now Alida, and CFO of Varicent, where she led the company’s sale to IBM. Additionally, Ms. de Winter serves as a board member of Tealbook, a Toronto-based technology company. Donna received her Master’s in Business Administration from the University of Toronto.

About Q4 Inc.

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is a leading capital markets communications platform that is transforming the way publicly traded companies, investors and investment banks make decisions to efficiently discover, communicate and engage with each other. The Q4 end-to-end technology platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through its IR website products, virtual events solutions, capital markets CRM, shareholder and market analytics tools. The firm is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally including many of the most respected brands in the world. Q4 is based in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at q4inc.com.

