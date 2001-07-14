Today, global beer brand Corona announces the grand opening of Corona Island, a tropical sustainable destination for eco-tourism off the coast of Colombia. A first-of-its-kind island paradise, Corona Island is free of single-use plastic, encouraging guests to reconnect with the natural world through immersive hospitality experiences.

As a beer made with natural ingredients that was born at the beach and the first global beverage brand with a net-zero plastic footprint*, Corona partnered with international nonprofit Oceanic+Global to create the first Blue Verified island.

Corona Island has achieved Oceanic Global’s three-star plastic-free Blue Seal for eliminating single-use plastic and adopting sustainable operating best practices at scale. From construction to energy production, food sourcing and guest experiences on-site, sustainability is at the center of every decision and touchpoint of Corona Island.

“On Corona Island, we are celebrating the majesty and beauty of the outdoors by getting guests engaged in protecting paradise,” said Felipe Ambra, Global Vice President for Corona. “Everyone on the team, from our chefs to our architects contributed to creating a truly single-use plastic-free paradise. We look forward to welcoming visitors, rekindling their relationship with nature and hopefully creating more advocates to protect our natural world.”

“Oceanic Global is honored to help develop the Corona Island experience and applauds Corona’s sector-leading sustainability efforts,” said Lea d’Auriol, Founder and Executive Director at Oceanic Global. “We’re proud to have worked with Corona from the beginning of the project to ensure that this sustainable destination demonstrates how travelers can experience paradise for both leisure and educational purposes, while leaving a minimal trace behind.”

Exclusive island features:

Design and vision for the island led by international architectural and design firm, James & Mau, in partnership with local Colombian architect, Jairo Márquez.

Guest menus created by Chilean-born Chef Christopher Carpentier, who was featured as a judge on MasterChef Colombia.

Corona Island’s leisure programs are curated by Paulina Vega, former Miss Universe, who was born on the Colombian coast.

Educational workshops and excursions hosted as part of Oceanic Global’s “Blue School”.

For more details, and to learn how to book a stay on Corona Island starting Summer 2023,** please visit the registration page here.

*AB InBev's 2021 Environmental, Social & Governance. Report. Retrieved from https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ab-inbev.com%2Fassets%2Fpdfs%2FABINBEV_ESG_2021_Final.pdf+-+page+37.

**U.S. Residents are not eligible for purchasing stays on Corona Island. Corona and some of the Modelo beer brands have been licensed to a third party for the U.S. territory.

