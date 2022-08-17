AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. ( IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of the highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bidirectional semiconductor power switch, today announced its participation in two August 2022 investor conferences. Dan Brdar, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Tim Burns, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present and hold meetings with investors as follows:



Q3 Investor Summit

Presentation Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Presentation time: 10:15 a.m. ET

Webcast: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_fd85DRi6TM6_6kci977peQ

Meeting availability: Tuesday, August 16th

Sidoti & Company Micro-Cap Virtual Conference

Presentation Date: Thursday, August 18, 2022

Presentation Time: 12:15 p.m. ET

Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_0wkQ9mx_TbSbGg5FMlMxKw

Meeting availability: Wednesday, August 17th, Thursday, August 18th

Webcast replays of the presentation sessions and a copy of Ideal Power's latest investor presentation will be available on the Company's website. Please contact each conference’s organizers to schedule one-on-ones.

About Ideal Power Inc.

Ideal Power ( IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bidirectional semiconductor power switch, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center, solid-state circuit breaker and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bidirectional, Bipolar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bidirectional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:

LHA Investor Relations

Carolyn Capaccio, CFA

T: 212-838-3777

[email protected]