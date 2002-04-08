Brooklyn, NY, Aug. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- - Cemtrex Inc. ( CETX, CETXP, CETXW), a technology company driving innovation in Internet of Things (IoT), security, machine vision & artificial intelligence, and augmented & virtual reality, today announced that its subsidiary, Vicon Industries, has appointed of Haim Shain as Senior Vice President of Product Management.



In this new role, Shain will oversee the strategy and implementation behind Vicon’s expanding product line, from their award-winning Roughneck® surveillance cameras and VAX access control system, to their centralized video management platform, Valerus™ VMS. Under his leadership, Vicon’s product teams will further drive innovation, including cloud-based video management and AI-enabled video analytics solutions.

A dynamic and accomplished leader in the surveillance industry, Shain has 17 years of experience directing product management at leading companies, including LenelS2, FLIR Systems and DVTEL. During his tenure at these companies, he has overseen the development of IoT platforms, next-generation surveillance cameras and innovative access control solutions.

“My mission is to help evolve the business and continue to maintain, and expand, Vicon’s leadership position for the decade to come,” said Shain. “My plan is to create a focused strategy that will allow us to leverage our key differentiators in a holistic way and set the course for key breakthrough innovation,” continued Shain. “Fostering a new way of thinking will help facilitate a faster response to customer needs and market conditions.”

The surveillance industry continues to evolve rapidly. According to Allied Market Research, the global Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) and video surveillance market is expected to reach over $83 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.9% between 2021 and 2030.

“Haim’s strategic leadership and background will help Vicon accelerate the implementation of VSaaS and AI-based video analytics for our global customer base,” said Saagar Govil, Cemtrex CEO and Chairman. “The addition of Haim reflects our priority to drive Vicon further into these rapidly growing markets through a combination of experience and innovation. With Haim leading our product management, we strive to position Vicon as a leader in these emergent markets over the years to come.”

About Vicon Industries

Vicon is a proud Cemtrex company, a leading technology partner of the world’s most influential brands dedicated to empowering them with innovative technology that drives their businesses and products. Since 1967, Vicon has been a leading provider of mission-critical security surveillance systems. The innovative company provides security solutions for some of the largest municipalities and businesses in the United States and around the world and delivers a wide range of cutting-edge and compliant security technologies, from AI-driven video analytics to fully integrated access control solutions.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. ( CETX, Financial) is a leading multi-industry technology company that is driving innovation in markets such as Internet of Things (IoT), Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR & VR), and Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision (AI & CV) in a wide range of sectors, including consumer products, industrial manufacturing, digital applications, and intelligent security & surveillance systems. www.cemtrex.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

