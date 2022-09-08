Wesleyan Assurance Society recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

COLMORE CIRCUS QUEENSWAY BIRMINGHAM, X0 B4 6AR

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 99 stocks valued at a total of $699.00Mil. The top holdings were MSFT(8.40%), AAPL(5.27%), and GOOGL(3.06%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Wesleyan Assurance Society’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Wesleyan Assurance Society bought 25,995 shares of NYSE:DIS for a total holding of 174,698. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $111.41.

On 08/09/2022, The Walt Disney Co traded for a price of $108.64 per share and a market cap of $197.69Bil. The stock has returned -38.59% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, The Walt Disney Co has a price-earnings ratio of 74.85, a price-book ratio of 2.13, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.21 and a price-sales ratio of 2.59.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.69, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Wesleyan Assurance Society bought 10,600 shares of NYSE:BA for a total holding of 62,250. The trade had a 0.21% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $148.21.

On 08/09/2022, Boeing Co traded for a price of $165.86 per share and a market cap of $98.51Bil. The stock has returned -28.29% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Boeing Co has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -90.16 and a price-sales ratio of 1.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Wesleyan Assurance Society bought 12,750 shares of NYSE:NKE for a total holding of 79,750. The trade had a 0.19% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.52.

On 08/09/2022, Nike Inc traded for a price of $111.09 per share and a market cap of $174.24Bil. The stock has returned -34.64% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nike Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-book ratio of 11.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.48, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 23.14 and a price-sales ratio of 3.83.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Wesleyan Assurance Society bought 6,500 shares of NYSE:V for a total holding of 29,750. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $206.91.

On 08/09/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $212.03 per share and a market cap of $450.29Bil. The stock has returned -11.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-book ratio of 13.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.31 and a price-sales ratio of 16.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Wesleyan Assurance Society bought 250 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 196,500. The trade had a 0.08% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 08/09/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $116.25 per share and a market cap of $1,535.24Bil. The stock has returned -13.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-book ratio of 6.01, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.82, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.36 and a price-sales ratio of 5.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

