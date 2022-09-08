Leelyn Smith, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 400 stocks valued at a total of $386.00Mil. The top holdings were USMV(6.54%), MOAT(6.04%), and MGK(5.44%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Leelyn Smith, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Leelyn Smith, LLC bought 24,604 shares of NYSE:MCD for a total holding of 48,402. The trade had a 1.58% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $246.29.

On 08/09/2022, McDonald's Corp traded for a price of $256.93 per share and a market cap of $188.93Bil. The stock has returned 10.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, McDonald's Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.86, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.71 and a price-sales ratio of 8.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.01, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Leelyn Smith, LLC bought 13,282 shares of NYSE:LMT for a total holding of 26,244. The trade had a 1.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $439.13.

On 08/09/2022, Lockheed Martin Corp traded for a price of $428.5 per share and a market cap of $112.39Bil. The stock has returned 20.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-book ratio of 9.83, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.27, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.32 and a price-sales ratio of 1.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.06, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, Leelyn Smith, LLC bought 18,663 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 37,392. The trade had a 1.24% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/09/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $279.0001 per share and a market cap of $2,090.60Bil. The stock has returned -2.32% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-book ratio of 12.56, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.41, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.42 and a price-sales ratio of 10.66.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Leelyn Smith, LLC bought 112,865 shares of ARCA:DBMF for a total holding of 113,103. The trade had a 0.95% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $31.53.

On 08/09/2022, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF traded for a price of $31.35 per share and a market cap of $421.70Mil. The stock has returned 23.46% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.43.

Leelyn Smith, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:SWAN by 109,675 shares. The trade had a 0.89% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.41.

On 08/09/2022, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF traded for a price of $28.1421 per share and a market cap of $415.43Mil. The stock has returned -15.78% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a price-book ratio of 4.37.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

