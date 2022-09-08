NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 23 stocks valued at a total of $360.00Mil. The top holdings were TCOM(13.60%), META(10.63%), and BIDU(10.29%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 111,698-share investment in NYSE:V. Previously, the stock had a 4.73% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $206.91 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $212.03 per share and a market cap of $450.29Bil. The stock has returned -11.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 31.46, a price-book ratio of 13.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.31 and a price-sales ratio of 16.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.83, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 800,752-share investment in ARCA:EIDO. Previously, the stock had a 3.79% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $23.85 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF traded for a price of $23.8 per share and a market cap of $443.68Mil. The stock has returned 20.82% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 14.05 and a price-book ratio of 2.08.

The guru sold out of their 210,690-share investment in ARCA:THD. Previously, the stock had a 3.14% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $72.7 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, iShares MSCI Thailand ETF traded for a price of $71.12 per share and a market cap of $334.12Mil. The stock has returned 1.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru sold out of their 4,400-share investment in NAS:BKNG. Previously, the stock had a 1.97% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $2136.85 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Booking Holdings Inc traded for a price of $1949.78 per share and a market cap of $77.06Bil. The stock has returned -10.06% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Booking Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 51.74, a price-book ratio of 19.47, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.31 and a price-sales ratio of 5.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.70, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, NAN FUNG TRINITY (HK) LTD bought 210,100 shares of ARCA:KWEB for a total holding of 1,045,800. The trade had a 1.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $28.73.

On 08/09/2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF traded for a price of $28.16 per share and a market cap of $6.62Bil. The stock has returned -40.67% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a price-book ratio of 2.31.

