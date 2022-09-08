Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 74 stocks valued at a total of $211.00Mil. The top holdings were XLK(9.72%), JPST(6.31%), and GSY(5.90%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc.’s top five trades of the quarter.

Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in ARCA:BIV by 54,160 shares. The trade had a 1.86% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $78.04.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF traded for a price of $78.76 per share and a market cap of $12.56Bil. The stock has returned -10.00% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:VMBS by 82,996 shares. The trade had a 1.76% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $48.02.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded for a price of $48.505 per share and a market cap of $14.75Bil. The stock has returned -7.90% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:IGSB by 73,023 shares. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.69.

On 08/09/2022, iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.73 per share and a market cap of $21.56Bil. The stock has returned -5.52% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. reduced their investment in NAS:BNDX by 73,756 shares. The trade had a 1.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $50.4.

On 08/09/2022, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF traded for a price of $50.875 per share and a market cap of $45.63Bil. The stock has returned -8.85% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a price-book ratio of 1.75.

During the quarter, Vickerman Investment Advisors, Inc. bought 4,569 shares of NAS:COST for a total holding of 6,464. The trade had a 1.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $508.38.

On 08/09/2022, Costco Wholesale Corp traded for a price of $541.84 per share and a market cap of $240.04Bil. The stock has returned 24.03% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-book ratio of 12.02, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.06, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 24.61 and a price-sales ratio of 1.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

