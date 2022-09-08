REGATTA CAPITAL GROUP, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 152 stocks valued at a total of $210.00Mil. The top holdings were MOAT(8.06%), AAPL(7.14%), and AVUS(5.64%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were REGATTA CAPITAL GROUP, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

REGATTA CAPITAL GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 25,053 shares. The trade had a 1.51% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/09/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $164.54 per share and a market cap of $2,649.58Bil. The stock has returned 13.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-book ratio of 45.67, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.92, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 20.66 and a price-sales ratio of 7.00.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.98, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

REGATTA CAPITAL GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:MAPS by 485,417 shares. The trade had a 1.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $5.65.

On 08/09/2022, WM Technology Inc traded for a price of $3.44 per share and a market cap of $307.39Mil. The stock has returned -74.91% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 4 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, WM Technology Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-book ratio of 3.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -12.84 and a price-sales ratio of 1.19.

REGATTA CAPITAL GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:NAC by 162,391 shares. The trade had a 0.74% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $12.17.

On 08/09/2022, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund traded for a price of $12.85 per share and a market cap of $1.86Bil. The stock has returned -15.99% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a price-book ratio of 0.85.

REGATTA CAPITAL GROUP, LLC reduced their investment in NYSE:PCQ by 120,157 shares. The trade had a 0.65% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $15.22.

On 08/09/2022, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund traded for a price of $15.19 per share and a market cap of $287.32Mil. The stock has returned -16.82% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a price-earnings ratio of 26.32, a price-book ratio of 1.08 and a price-sales ratio of 25.40.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.15, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

The guru established a new position worth 31,286 shares in NYSE:ENB, giving the stock a 0.63% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $44.66 during the quarter.

On 08/09/2022, Enbridge Inc traded for a price of $43.71 per share and a market cap of $87.27Bil. The stock has returned 16.54% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Enbridge Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-book ratio of 2.05, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.98, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.23 and a price-sales ratio of 2.16.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.99, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

