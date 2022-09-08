Robert Bruce recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) is the founder of Bruce & Co, the investment firm that serves as the advisor to the Bruce Fund (BRUFX). The Bruce Fund is run by Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) and his son, Robert Jeffrey Bruce. The Fund focuses primarily on common stock investments, though it also invests in high-yield and distressed debt. It may invest in some long-term U.S. government securities if the managers cannot find attractive opportunities elsewhere.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 29 stocks valued at a total of $404.00Mil. The top holdings were UHAL(8.92%), NEE(8.81%), and ABBV(8.46%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio)’s top five trades of the quarter.

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:ABBV by 20,000 shares. The trade had a 0.7% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $152.95.

On 08/09/2022, AbbVie Inc traded for a price of $140.88 per share and a market cap of $248.46Bil. The stock has returned 28.05% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, AbbVie Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-book ratio of 16.93, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.67 and a price-sales ratio of 4.35.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:NEE by 30,000 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $76.27.

On 08/09/2022, NextEra Energy Inc traded for a price of $88.81 per share and a market cap of $174.63Bil. The stock has returned 12.34% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NextEra Energy Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-book ratio of 4.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 33.09 and a price-sales ratio of 10.03.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:GE by 20,000 shares. The trade had a 0.4% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $77.99.

On 08/09/2022, General Electric Co traded for a price of $75.375 per share and a market cap of $82.67Bil. The stock has returned -27.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, General Electric Co has a price-book ratio of 2.39, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 52.42 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:ALL by 10,000 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $131.13.

On 08/09/2022, Allstate Corp traded for a price of $118.69 per share and a market cap of $32.06Bil. The stock has returned -8.11% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Allstate Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 41.32, a price-book ratio of 1.77, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.70, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.28 and a price-sales ratio of 0.69.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.80, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Robert Bruce (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in NYSE:CMS by 20,000 shares. The trade had a 0.3% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $69.07.

On 08/09/2022, CMS Energy Corp traded for a price of $68.64 per share and a market cap of $19.91Bil. The stock has returned 11.31% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, CMS Energy Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 15.08, a price-book ratio of 2.90, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 11.30, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.14 and a price-sales ratio of 2.47.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.96, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.