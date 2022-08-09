VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR)("WHLR" or the "Company") announced today that it has reported its financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 on Form 10-Q. In addition, the Company has posted supplemental information to its website regarding WHLR's financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Both the Form 10-Q and the supplemental information can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations page at https://ir.whlr.us/

Contact

Investor Relations (757) 627-9088

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC.

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers. For more information on the Company, please visit www.whlr.us.

SOURCE: Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/711279/Wheeler-Real-Estate-Investment-Trust-Inc-Announces-Second-Quarter-2022-Financial-and-Operating-Results



