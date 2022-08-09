MIDDLETOWN, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ:OBT), parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Co. (the "Bank") and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. ("HVIA"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Richard Rowley as HVIA Board Chair, and William Morrison and Denis Fatovic as new HVIA board members.

Mr. Rowley has served on the boards of the Orange County Bancorp, Inc and Orange Bank & Trust since 2009. He is an entrepreneur with an extensive background in construction and building supplies an d was CEO and owner of Rowley Building Products. He currently serves as President of Libertyville Capital Group and Rowley Development Corp.

Mr. Morrison has been a n insurance professional for over 42 years and was the senior account executive in commercial insurance with Marshall & Sterling Insurance Company, a role he has held for 23 years. He is a current or past board member of several community, corporate and charitable organizations. He has a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Marist College.

Mr. Fatovic is an investment management attorney whose practice focuses on the representation of some of the world's largest asset managers, private equity fund sponsors, and hedge fund managers on the suite of corporate, regulatory compliance, and operational matters germane to their investment management businesses. Denis concentrates on the structuring, formation, offering of interests in, and ongoing operations of, private funds and other special purpose and alternative investment vehicles globally. He also represents institutional investors and family offices in making investments in private funds, including in the negotiation of seed deals, side letters, secondary transactions, co-investments, and separately managed accounts. Denis has over fifteen years of experience in the investment management industry.

"Richard, William, and Denis are trusted and highly respected businessmen in their respective fields," said Gus Scacco, HVIA CEO/Chief Investment Officer. "Each brings a strong business acumen to HVIA. Richard and Will have a deep understanding of banking and investing. Denis will complement their experience and provide strong insight into financial strategy. I am thrilled to welcome these men to our Board of Directors."

About Orange County Bancorp Inc.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. Orange Bank & Trust Company is an independent bank that began with the vision of 14 founders over 130 years ago. It has grown through ongoing innovation and an unwavering commitment to its community and business clientele to more than $2.0 billion in total assets. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc. is a Registered Investment Advisor in Goshen, NY. It was founded in 1996 and was acquired by the Company in 2012. In recent years, Orange Bank & Trust has added branches in Rockland, Westchester and the Bronx.

CONTACT

Candice Varetoni

845-341-5043

[email protected]

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "may," "will," "believe," "expect," "estimate," "anticipate," "continue," or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those related to the real estate and economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets and the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity. Further, given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict what the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic will have on our business and results of operations. The pandemic and related local and national economic disruption may, among other effects, continue to result in a material adverse change for the demand for our products and services; increased levels of loan delinquencies, problem assets and foreclosures; branch disruptions, unavailability of personnel and increased cybersecurity risks as employees work remotely.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company wishes to advise readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

SOURCE: Orange County Bancorp, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/711438/Orange-County-Bancorp-Inc-Announces-New-HVIA-Board-Appointments



