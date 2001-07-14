Docebo+Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, announced today that Ryan Brock has joined the Company as its Chief Marketing Officer. Brock brings over two decades of experience developing and implementing high-impact growth strategies & programs for technology and SaaS companies. In addition, he will prioritize scaling global demand, raising awareness of the Company’s brand & products, and further establishing Docebo as the go-to thought leader in the e-learning industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005113/en/

Ryan Brock, Chief Marketing Officer, Docebo (Photo: Business Wire)

“Ryan’s deep expertise in building world-class SaaS and software brands aligns with our core strategy of innovating, evangelizing, and scaling our learning suite across all customer segments and geographical regions,” said Alessio Artuffo, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Docebo. “His proven track record of driving global demand at scale across multiple segments through sales and partner channels makes him the ideal fit as we continue our push to capitalize on our tremendous market opportunity.”

Before Docebo, Brock spent the last two and a half years leading growth marketing at AI-powered, real-time information discovery SaaS platform provider, Dataminr. Prior to that, he spent five years at Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), a human resources management software and services company, where he led marketing for ADP’s HR Outsourcing business.

“Docebo is an innovative company driving transformational change and setting the new standard for eLearning excellence in the industry,” said Brock. “I am excited to join at a stage of tremendous growth, where the marketing team will play a strategic role in elevating our visibility in this rapidly evolving space and helping customers drive business outcomes through learning. I look forward to all that we can achieve together.”

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005113/en/