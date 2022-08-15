Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (“Flora” or the “Company”), a leading all-outdoor cultivator, manufacturer and distributor of global cannabis products and brands, will host its first half 2022 earnings call via webcast on Monday, August 15, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. ET. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.

During the webcast, Flora management will deliver financial and operational results for the six months ended June 30, 2022, in addition to comments on the Company’s 2022 commercial operations, house of brands and life sciences strategies. Following the presentation, Flora will open the floor to analysts, media and investors in a Q&A format.

Live Audio Webcast Details

Date: Monday, August 15, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Webcast Link: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.floragrowth.com%2Fflgc-h1-2022-earnings-call%2F

The live webcast will be available online through the above participant link and will be archived and available on the Company’s website within approximately 24 hours. If any member of the investment community needs access to a phone dial-in, please email [email protected] and one will be provided.

