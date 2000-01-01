Kulicke & Soffa Industries In.c ( KLIC, Financial) is an established leader in an underrated market - wire bonding.

It is a founding company of this sector. The business was established in 1951 and, in 1959, developed the first commercial wire bonder with the help of Bell Labs. The company moved its headquarters to Singapore in 2010 since the bulk of semiconductor production and assembly has traveled to East Asia over the decades.

Co-founder Frederick Kulicke was the first CEO of the company and was succeeded by his son, C. Scott Kulicke, up until 2010. Bruno Guilmart became CEO at that time, before handing the reins to current CEO Fusen Chen in 2016.

The company is an industry leader in wire bonding, the technology used to package 80% of all semiconductors today. According to industry estimates, Kulicke & Soffa has a dominant 65% or so market share in this space and basically forms a duopoly with ASM Pacific, which has about 20% to 25% market share.

Wire bonding is considered an old technology that has been expected to fade into obscurity since the 1970s and 1980s, but has continued as the preferred interconnection method for most semiconductor applications due to its low cost, feasibility and reliability, even though advanced packaging catches most of the attention with sizeable growth potential.

For instance, ASE Technology ( ASX, Financial), a leading outsourced semiconductor assembly and test house, the largest third-party OSAT and the company's largest customer last year, grew its wire bond revenue 36% in 2021, higher than advanced packaging revenue at 23%. Chief Operating Officer Tien Wu recently said in an interview that even after the record 2021, ASE sees wire bonding growing in the double digits in 2022, with capacity "fully-loaded."

Kulicke & Soffa has solid exposure to these trends and outsized market share in automobile wiring solutions. As such, wire bonder sales essentially doubled in fiscal 2021 and is holding at these levels in 2022.

Aside from traditional applications, Chen recently noted wire bonding is finding more use cases, even in advanced packaging applications. For example, the company's workhorse ball bonder machines continue to find new uses beyond just increased unit volumes. As a result, the company anticipates strong bonder sales this year and next after several below-trend years, but the strength in the core segment could last longer than many think.

Transforming beyond wire bonding

Beyond the opportunities in wire bonding, Kulicke & Soffa has been cultivating several new growth avenues in four distinct areas: advanced packaging, after-market services, battery assembly for electric vehicles and mini/micro LED equipment.

For advanced packaging, Kulicke & Soffa has expanded in next-generation technologies such as hybrid bonding and thermo-compression bonding, higher-cost solutions enabling the most leading-edge advanced packaging applications. This is a more competitive segment, but the company's technology chops and deep customer relationships have allowed it to gain a stronger position.

Additionally, during its first fiscal quarter of 2022, the company successfully received acceptance and recognized revenue for a high-potential silicon photonics application. The application supports the emerging optical transceiver market, which is expected to expand at a 50% compound annual growth rate through 2025, supporting the need for increased global connectivity in data centers and high-performance computing applications.

Apart from advanced packaging, like most other semiconductor capital equipment names, Kulicke & Soffa has continually developed more after-market products and services, with a 50-50 split between consumables used in production and spares, services and refurbishments, along with its KNEXT software for predictive maintenance and advanced process control.

APS is less volatile and higher-margin than the equipment segment, with an operating margin in the mid-20% range. In the "down" year of fiscal 2020, APS made up 25.95% of sales, but in last year's boom in equipment sales, that percentage fell to 13.5%. An average year probably puts APS around 20% of sales.

However, the current equipment sales boom is significantly growing the installed base, while machine utilization is at an all-time record high. This bodes well for the aftermarket business, which should see a tailwind from these above-trend sales for years to come.

More recently, Kulicke & Soffa entered the market for advanced mini- and microLED solutions, which are poised for high growth as these light-emitting diode screens take more share from liquid-crystal display screens. With the launch of PIXALUX in 2019 and the Luminex platform in 2021, the company hopes to secure its roadmap and leadership in the back-end equipment market for LED-enabled backlighting.

Why is the stock undervalued?

Aside from the perception that wire bonding is an antiquated technology that is losing market share to newer technologies like hybrid bonding, Kulicke & Soffa is undervalued because investors fear a highly-cyclical company when recession indicators are picking up.

However, opportunistic investors should think of the company from a few different perspectives. First, Kulicke & Soffa is perhaps the most cash-rich company with a $2.8 billion market cap, $690 million in cash and no debt. It also has a dominant position in its niche of wire bonding equipment (approximately 60% market share), which should give it some modicum of pricing power to offset rising costs.

Additionally, management has been cultivating new growth segments that should come to fruition in the next year or two, which could offset a potential cyclical downturn in the core bonder segment from today's peak. So not only does Kulicke & Soffa sport a mid-single-digit price-earnings ratio with 25% of its market cap in cash and visibility into more cash flow this year into 2023, but it also has an interesting positive transition going on that could help it re-rate higher on the other side of the cycle.

No doubt the last 12 months have been extraordinarily strong for Kulicke & Soffa with record revenue and profitability. Yet the stock is priced for a reversion-to-the-mean crash in revenue and profits on a downcycle. Regardless, the semiconductor sector will likely perform better than expected, benefiting the core ball bonder products.

Kulicke & Soffa is also growing its baseline level of revenue by innovating new solutions in EV battery assembly and equipment for micro and miniLEDs. These small but high-growth segments should help cushion a potential softening in the core one to two years out and keep profits higher than anticipated. Since it would only take five to six years at current profitability levels for investors to make back all their money at this share price and given that the long-term picture for semiconductors is very bright, the risk is low, even for this cyclical company.

Moreover, after historically showing lots of discipline, building cash and clearly understanding how well-timed repurchases can add lots of value, management accelerated share repurchases over the past three months – a positive indicator.

Of note, Kulicke & Soffa has generated positive earnings and cash flow every year for the last 15 years, with the exception of 2008 and 2009, when it lost $20 million and $58 million. In the 2019 downturn, an extraordinarily bad year, Kulicke & Soffa still generated $35 million in operating income. In the 2021 boom, operating income was $415 million and will likely be higher this year.

If the market takes the stock lower, it will be a great buying opportunity for investors. If the economy avoids a recession, Kulicke & Soffa should do very well in a "hot" mid-cycle economy. In fact, even if we have a mild recession, the industry could still grow through it due to a secular acceleration in the industrial, auto and cloud segments after years of underinvestment in capacity.

With that being said, a potential valuation of $100 per share is probable as Kulicke & Soffa will continue to repurchase stock at these low levels and growth will surprise to the upside versus management's conservative targets.