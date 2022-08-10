SAN CLEMENTE, CA and MUMBAI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Mobile Global Esports Inc. (NASDAQ:MGAM) the mobile esports and social platform company that holds trademark and IP rights for collegiate esports tournaments and players in India, today detailed a joint product development partnership featuring EVE encoding, a proprietary compression technology that reduces video file size by as much as 65% compared to other commercially available products.

"Esports is growing at a phenomenal rate in India, so everything we can do to maximize the current mobile infrastructure for our upcoming tournament season matters," said Mobile Global Esports CEO David Pross. "We believe EVE compression removes major obstacles in the market and will position us to deliver a great user experience to esports viewers and to tournaments and gamers, with real potential to scale."

"MOGO is an incredible use case for EVE and all of our video capabilities," said Anthony Rennert, CTO of ZuCasa and creator of EVE. "The fact that this partnership is for the Indian market, where we have great experience, is even better." EVEMETA and ZuCasa are software companies that focus on video delivery and engagement, respectively. Anthony previously led America's most famous shock jock's digital team and has worked with or acted as a consultant to Cogent, Time Warner, China Telecom, Qwest, TATA as well as many others.

"With Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio acquiring significant swaths of 5G bandwidth in the recent auctions, India's top telcos are banking on esports to drive acceptance of their new 5G offerings," said Sunny Bhandarkar, Mobile Global Esports vice president, India. "While 5G will offer the faster speeds and low latency competitive gamers demand, its short transmission range and limited availability make our EVE compression across the board more valuable for both future 5G and current 4G esports competitors and viewers."

A 2022 FICCI EY Media and Entertainment Report estimates that active e-sports players in India had a 2X increase to 600,000 in 2021 over 2020, and that there are now over 100,000 e-sports teams, with viewership up from 600,000 hours in 2020 to just under 2 million hours in 2021.

The EVE Network Engine Optimizer (NEO) reduces the bandwidth needed to transmit high quality video by more than half, benefiting network operations, content distribution and content ownership. By effectively multiplying the capacity on existing infrastructure and lowering costs throughout the workflow, EVE increases throughput efficiency and quality of video to dramatically improve distribution performance.

EVE is codec agnostic and all decoding is based on international standards, with resultant files or streams playable in any browser or video player that supports standard codecs. There are no B frames, providing faster decoding, minimizing battery use and expediting rendering. EVE is easily integrated into streaming delivery using the EVE Console or using REST based APIs that can be inserted directly into existing workflows. Data sharing and storage is maximized via cloud, locally or hybrid with full redundancy, providing a cost-efficient storage model while reducing the expenses associated with self-hosted storage solutions. EVE also supports OAuth 2.0 authentication enabling data sharing without sharing passwords.

About Mobile Global Esports, Inc.

Mobile Global Esports ("MOGO" or "Mogo," or the "Company") was organized in March of 2021 to carry on and expand an esports business (the "Business") started by Sports Industry of India ("SII"), in 2016. Through a series of contracts, the rights to the Business were assigned to MOGO by SII and its affiliates beginning in October of 2021. MOGO! is now building out and expanding the business created by SII, which is focused on the rapidly growing esports industry, with special emphasis on India and other South Asian markets. For more information about the Company, please visit https://www.mogoesports.com/

About EVEmeta

EVEmeta is an image and video compression technology company specializing in high-quality, low-bandwidth solutions. EVE dramatically reduces costs for storage and transmission while enhancing the consumer experience. EVE enables digital files to move at unparalleled speed across any network, to any device on any operating system, regardless of the infrastructure or connection type. Based on compression developed by Tony Rennert, who has been in the encoding space since dial-up, EVEmeta was created with Martha Chang to bring this technology to a broader market. Used for generations of media content, from Howard Stern to USC, EveMeta has passed billions of files across the globe. www.EVEmeta.com and www.WeAreZuCasa.com

Media Contact: Rich Schineller, 941.780.8100, [email protected]

SOURCE: Mobile Global Esports

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/711509/Mobile-Global-Esports-NASDAQMGAM-Announces-Exclusive-Compression-Technology-Partnership-for-Upcoming-Indian-Esports-Social-Gaming-Platform



