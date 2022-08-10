FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity and Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), announced that its subsidiary IT Authorities (ITA) has been awarded a new Managed Service Provider (MSP) contract by a leading U.S. beverage bottler. The contract is for three years with a total contract value of $2.6 million.

Jason Caras, CEO of IT Authorities, stated: "ITA has been working on a month-to-month basis with this bottler for a long time. This new three year Managed Services contract award is a result of our past performance of superior service delivery, and the ability for ITA to offer expanded services through WidePoint. We are honored to work with this industry leader."

Jin Kang, WidePoint's CEO, stated, "When WidePoint acquired ITA in October 2021, we did so knowing that the synergies between the companies would combine to create new opportunities. This high margin contract award reflects the types of opportunities in our expanded pipeline in the managed services, cloud, and cybersecurity markets. We look forward to working with this client on other important security and manageability initiatives."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American:WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

WidePoint Investor Relations:

Gateway Group, Inc.

Matt Glover or John Yi

949-574-3860

[email protected]

SOURCE: WidePoint Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/711490/WidePoints-Subsidiary-IT-Authorities-Awarded-Three-Year-Managed-Service-Provider-Contract-Valued-at-26-Million



