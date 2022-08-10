LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through itssubsidiaries provide sports betting enthusiasts with high quality content, analysis, research, data, and guidance for popular betting sports announced today that its' recent acquisition "The LongShot Report" Chief Executive Officer Brian Foy to appear on the Digital Stock & Investment News Network Rich TV Live, a financial focused digital network. The interview will air Thursday August 11th, 2022, at 900 AM ET on Rich TV Live and will be available on Winners, Inc.'s social media platform shortly thereafter.

Foy will discuss his background, past track record, business and entrepreneurial success, status of Winners, Inc., his role, key goals and milestones for the next 12 months as well as other potential opportunities available to Winners, Inc.

ABOUT RICH TV LIVE

Rich TV Live has been sharing company news and updates on YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Blogger and many other social media sites since 2017 with a community of 80,000 members. Rich TV's daily show on YouTube helps investors access in-depth information about companies through CEO interviews, company overviews and Video press releases. Rich TV's videos, shared on 40 different social media platforms, bring more visibility to companies that are under exposed. The network's mission is to bring viewers the best trading information and ideas through their trading club. All information presented on Rich TV Live is for educational and entertainment purposes. They are not licensed advisors.

ABOUT WINNERS, INC.

Winners, Inc. (OTC PINK:WNRS) through its subsidiaries is engaged in the business of sports gambling research, data, advice, analysis and predictions utilizing all available media, advertising formats and its database of users. Revenues are expected to accelerate due to the explosion of sports handicapping arising from the 2018 Supreme Court decision that States have the right to approve sports gambling and the resulting State by State rapid approval of sports gambling. Its Subsidiaries: VegasWinners is a registered sports gambling affiliate that intends to drive traffic to gaming operators for commission. VegasWinners is currently registered in West Virginia, Indiana, Colorado, New Jersey, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and able to operate in New York, Nevada, Mississippi, Wyoming, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana and has made application in several additional states; The LongShot Report is a rapidly growing internet/online subscription-based company that gives weekly advice on sports picks for fantasy and sports betting including but not limited to football, basketball, baseball, hockey and golf with an online platform and mobile app available for download at the App Store and Play Store. For more information, please visit websites at VegasWinners and The LongShot Report and Social Media on Twitter,

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Tom Terwilliger

[email protected]

(954) 908-3366

SOURCE: Winners, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/711560/Winners-Inc-Recent-Acquisition-The-Longshot-Report-Chief-Executive-Officer-Brian-Foy-To-Appear-On-The-Digital-Stock-Investment-News-Network-Rich-TV-Live



