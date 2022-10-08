Swiss National Bank recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

BOERSENSTRASSE 15 ZURICH, V8 CH-8022

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 2741 stocks valued at a total of $147.78Bil. The top holdings were AAPL(6.55%), MSFT(5.37%), and AMZN(2.86%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Swiss National Bank’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 1,274,402-share investment in NAS:CERN. Previously, the stock had a 0.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $93.94 during the quarter.

On 08/10/2022, Cerner Corp traded for a price of $94.92 per share and a market cap of $27.92Bil. The stock has returned 20.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cerner Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 43.38, a price-book ratio of 6.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.65, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 17.47 and a price-sales ratio of 4.46.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.16, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Swiss National Bank reduced their investment in NAS:BIDU by 617,847 shares. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $132.16.

On 08/10/2022, Baidu Inc traded for a price of $137.83 per share and a market cap of $47.36Bil. The stock has returned -17.22% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Baidu Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.40, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -17.57 and a price-sales ratio of 2.44.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Swiss National Bank bought 113,500 shares of NAS:TSLA for a total holding of 3,810,759. The trade had a 0.05% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $822.98.

On 08/10/2022, Tesla Inc traded for a price of $880.16 per share and a market cap of $916.19Bil. The stock has returned 23.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Tesla Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 107.00, a price-book ratio of 25.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 63.82 and a price-sales ratio of 15.09.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

Swiss National Bank reduced their investment in NYSE:CNI by 479,400 shares. The trade had a 0.04% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $117.14.

On 08/10/2022, Canadian National Railway Co traded for a price of $128.465 per share and a market cap of $87.76Bil. The stock has returned 21.42% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Canadian National Railway Co has a price-earnings ratio of 22.66, a price-book ratio of 5.22, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 4.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.37 and a price-sales ratio of 7.53.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.05, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

Swiss National Bank reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 269,100 shares. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/10/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $169 per share and a market cap of $2,708.48Bil. The stock has returned 16.37% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.81, a price-book ratio of 46.69, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.96, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.11 and a price-sales ratio of 7.15.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

