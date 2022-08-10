SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (“Rani Therapeutics”) (Nasdaq: RANI), a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company focused on the oral delivery of biologics, today announced that it intends to offer and sell shares of its Class A common stock in an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”). Rani Therapeutics expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares up to 15% of the aggregate number of shares offered in the Offering. The Offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Offering may be completed, or the actual size or terms of the Offering.



BofA Securities, Cantor and UBS Investment Bank are acting as book-running managers for the Offering. BTIG and H.C. Wainwright & Co. are acting as lead managers for the Offering.

The Class A common stock is being offered by Rani Therapeutics pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), which was declared effective by the SEC on August 10, 2022. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the Offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary and final prospectus supplements relating to the Offering may be obtained, when available, by contacting BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected]

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

Investor Contact:

[email protected]

Media Contact: