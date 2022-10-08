Findlay Park Partners LLP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 39 stocks valued at a total of $10.72Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(7.92%), INTU(6.80%), and GOOG(5.43%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Findlay Park Partners LLP’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought 5,053,196 shares of NAS:GOOG for a total holding of 106,410,000. The trade had a 5.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.5.

On 08/10/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $120.65 per share and a market cap of $1,567.61Bil. The stock has returned -12.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-book ratio of 6.12, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.69 and a price-sales ratio of 5.86.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.88, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Findlay Park Partners LLP reduced their investment in NAS:ADSK by 1,793,935 shares. The trade had a 2.91% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $192.65.

On 08/10/2022, Autodesk Inc traded for a price of $226.32 per share and a market cap of $49.17Bil. The stock has returned -31.68% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Autodesk Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 102.85, a price-book ratio of 72.12, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 58.54 and a price-sales ratio of 10.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

During the quarter, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought 433,382 shares of NAS:INTU for a total holding of 1,890,824. The trade had a 1.56% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $415.14.

On 08/10/2022, Intuit Inc traded for a price of $478.09 per share and a market cap of $134.86Bil. The stock has returned -9.30% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intuit Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 54.22, a price-book ratio of 7.96, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.90, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 36.89 and a price-sales ratio of 10.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought 394,708 shares of NAS:ADBE for a total holding of 1,500,705. The trade had a 1.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $407.76.

On 08/10/2022, Adobe Inc traded for a price of $438.4 per share and a market cap of $205.17Bil. The stock has returned -29.49% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Adobe Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 42.82, a price-book ratio of 14.78, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.45, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.84 and a price-sales ratio of 12.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.71, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

During the quarter, Findlay Park Partners LLP bought 896,255 shares of NAS:NVDA for a total holding of 1,260,863. The trade had a 1.27% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $190.07.

On 08/10/2022, NVIDIA Corp traded for a price of $180.97 per share and a market cap of $452.43Bil. The stock has returned -9.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, NVIDIA Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 48.54, a price-book ratio of 17.23, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.51, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 39.72 and a price-sales ratio of 15.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.68, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

