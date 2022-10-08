TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1972 stocks valued at a total of $14.87Bil. The top holdings were VWO(5.53%), AAPL(5.27%), and MSFT(4.22%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS bought 5,204,773 shares of NYSE:LTH for a total holding of 10,409,444. The trade had a 0.48% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $13.68.

On 08/10/2022, Life Time Group Holdings Inc traded for a price of $15.49 per share and a market cap of $3.00Bil. The stock has returned 0.00% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Life Time Group Holdings Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.44, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -35.45 and a price-sales ratio of 2.03.

During the quarter, TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS bought 18,206,102 shares of ARCA:VWO for a total holding of 19,742,258. The trade had a 5.1% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $42.94.

On 08/10/2022, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF traded for a price of $41.9 per share and a market cap of $71.75Bil. The stock has returned -16.45% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a price-book ratio of 1.70.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS reduced their investment in NYSE:ICE by 1,143,071 shares. The trade had a 0.77% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $107.3.

On 08/10/2022, Intercontinental Exchange Inc traded for a price of $106.05 per share and a market cap of $59.22Bil. The stock has returned -10.13% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-book ratio of 2.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.81 and a price-sales ratio of 6.31.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.85, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 812,500 shares. The trade had a 0.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 08/10/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $169.24 per share and a market cap of $2,719.81Bil. The stock has returned 16.85% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-book ratio of 46.88, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.97, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.20 and a price-sales ratio of 7.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

TEACHER RETIREMENT SYSTEM OF TEXAS reduced their investment in NAS:MSFT by 349,735 shares. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 08/10/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $289.16 per share and a market cap of $2,156.52Bil. The stock has returned 1.79% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 29.99, a price-book ratio of 12.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.06 and a price-sales ratio of 10.98.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.95, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

