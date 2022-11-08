CNA FINANCIAL CORP recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

CNA CHICAGO, IL 60604

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 173 stocks valued at a total of $286.00Mil. The top holdings were EPD(5.11%), META(5.07%), and BMY(4.87%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CNA FINANCIAL CORP’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 62,500 shares in NYSE:HCA, giving the stock a 3.67% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $215.4 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, HCA Healthcare Inc traded for a price of $216.72 per share and a market cap of $62.20Bil. The stock has returned -9.08% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, HCA Healthcare Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.79, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 7.37 and a price-sales ratio of 1.10.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.00, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 85,000 shares in NYSE:FERG, giving the stock a 3.29% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $121.31 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Ferguson PLC traded for a price of $126.73 per share and a market cap of $26.75Bil. The stock has returned -7.38% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Ferguson PLC has a price-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-book ratio of 6.08, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.07, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.11 and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.12, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, CNA FINANCIAL CORP bought 45,000 shares of NAS:META for a total holding of 90,000. The trade had a 2.54% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $193.38.

On 08/11/2022, Meta Platforms Inc traded for a price of $178.34 per share and a market cap of $479.30Bil. The stock has returned -50.62% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Meta Platforms Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-book ratio of 3.59, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.52, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 8.89 and a price-sales ratio of 3.90.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.46, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 70,000-share investment in NAS:FISV. Previously, the stock had a 2.2% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $97.06 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Fiserv Inc traded for a price of $106.54 per share and a market cap of $68.14Bil. The stock has returned -4.02% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Fiserv Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-book ratio of 2.19, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.23, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.66 and a price-sales ratio of 4.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

The guru sold out of their 70,000-share investment in NYSE:MS. Previously, the stock had a 1.9% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $82 during the quarter.

On 08/11/2022, Morgan Stanley traded for a price of $88.89 per share and a market cap of $152.61Bil. The stock has returned -10.07% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 2 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Morgan Stanley has a price-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-book ratio of 1.63, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.38 and a price-sales ratio of 2.95.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.14, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 3.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.