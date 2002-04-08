COLMAR, Pa., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorman Products, Inc. ( DORM, Financial) is announcing today the release of 300 new auto parts, a third of which are aftermarket-exclusives. The new products join an expansive catalog of more than 118,000 aftermarket solutions that advance the company’s mission of giving repair professionals and owners greater freedom to fix a wide range of passenger and commercial vehicles.



This month’s featured new products include four Dorman® OE FIX™ parts, adding to a growing line of almost 2,000 OE FIX repair solutions designed to help save time, save money, or increase reliability. Two new fuel pump driver modules (601-131 and 601-132) engineered to fit a combined 4.6+ million aging General Motors (GM) vehicles offer all three advantages. When the factory module fails on certain GM vehicles, the dealership’s replacement part may require expensive calibration and programming. These time-saving Dorman OE FIX replacements are pre-programmed for an easier and more predictable installation, feature a thermal- and vibration-tested backing plate for greater resistance to corrosion, and upgraded electronics for added reliability.

Dorman is a premier aftermarket supplier of engine heater hose assemblies and reinforces that leadership position this month with two new products designed to offer increased service life. These newest OE FIX assemblies (626-769 and 626-688) boast rugged aluminum T-connectors in place of the leak-prone plastic connectors used in the original equipment designs on hundreds of thousands of Ford and Nissan models.

Technicians, retailers, and do-it-yourselfers should consider Dorman as their single source for serrated wheel studs, critical hardware that’s constantly exposed to the elements. Expanded coverage this month includes five new wheel studs (610-622, 610-625, 610-644, 610-748, 610-783) designed to fit a combined 6.5+ million Ford, GM, Lincoln, and Ram vehicles. These first-to-aftermarket studs are precision-manufactured from carbon steel and tested to demanding automotive industry standards to ensure strength, longevity, and safety. They also meet SAE automotive industry standards for strength and hardness.

Other highlights from this month’s new product announcement include:

An extremely versatile antilock braking system wheel speed sensor connector (645-134) that can speed quick disconnections and upgrade the appearance of electrical repairs and installations. This multipurpose pigtail connector fits over 22 million 2006-2022 GM, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep vehicles.

Adding to Dorman’s aftermarket-leading coverage in door lock actuators (DLAs), this month features the release of a first-to-market integrated DLA (937-980) engineered to fit and function like the original on 7+ million 2013-2022 GM cars, trucks and SUVs. Like all Dorman DLAs, it has been cycle-tested in an actual vehicle door to simulate usage for years to ensure reliability.

A new aftermarket-exclusive transmission oil cooler line (624-437) engineered to replace the original equipment lines on almost 4 million GM vehicles, extending aftermarket-leading coverage in this part category that already includes over 400 products in the Dorman catalog.

A new aftermarket-exclusive engine coolant reservoir (603-875) for select aging Chevrolet Camaro models, increasing coverage in fluid reservoirs, another replacement part category in which Dorman is a leader in aftermarket breadth and depth.

New replacement parts designed for heavy-duty trucks, reflecting Dorman’s progress toward becoming a one-stop shop for HD parts since its acquisition of Dayton Parts. Those new products include two aftermarket-exclusive pressurized coolant reservoirs (603-5133 and 603-5140) for International and IC Corporation trucks and four exterior door handles for Kenworth, Mack, and Peterbilt trucks (760-5112, 760-5113, 760-5114, 760-5524). Additional HD products include two new heavy-duty ignitor plugs (924-8010 and 924-8013) designed to match the fit and function of the factory plugs on millions of Mack and Hino trucks.





These are just a few of Dorman’s 300 featured new product releases this month. To sign up to receive all of Dorman’s new product announcements directly every month, visit DormanProducts.com/signup. To learn more about Dorman, take the Dorman Virtual Tour at DormanProducts.com/tour.

Note: Vehicle-in-Operation (VIO) information in this press release is based on Dorman’s analysis of third-party reports.

Contacts

Marketing: Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing

[email protected]

Steve Gisondi, Vice President of Marketing Investor Relations: David Hession, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

[email protected]

About Dorman Products

Dorman gives repair professionals and vehicle owners greater freedom to fix cars and trucks. For over 100 years, we have been driving new solutions for the motor vehicle aftermarket, releasing tens of thousands of replacement products engineered to save time and money, and increase convenience and reliability.

Founded and headquartered in the United States, we are a pioneering global organization offering an always-evolving catalog of parts, covering light-, medium-, and heavy-duty vehicles, from chassis to body, from underhood to undercar, and from hardware to complex electronics. See our full offering and learn more at DormanProducts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors (many of which are outside of our control) which may cause actual events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. For additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the information contained in this press release, please see Dorman’s prior press releases and filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including Dorman’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and its subsequent SEC filings. Dorman is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update any of the information in this press release if any forward-looking statement later turns out to be inaccurate whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.