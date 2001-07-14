Savara+Inc. (Nasdaq: SVRA), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases, reported financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2022 and provided a business update.

“Despite ongoing factors such as geographical COVID surges, geopolitical issues and supply chain constraints, IMPALA-2, the pivotal Phase 3 trial of our novel inhaled biologic, is currently on-track for a top line read-out by the end of 2Q 2024,” said Matt Pauls, Chair and CEO, Savara. “With a cash position of approximately $142M at the end of the second quarter of 2022, we are confident that we are funded through 2025, which is well beyond the expected IMPALA-2 read-out.”

Second Quarter Financial Results (Unaudited)

Savara’s net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $9.2 million, or $(0.06) per share, compared with a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $10.9 million, or $(0.07) per share, for the three months ended June 30, 2021.

Research and development expenses decreased by $0.8 million, or 11.5%, to $6.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, from $7.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This was due to an approximately $0.7 million decrease associated with molgramostim, which was primarily due to the timing of certain contract research organization-related costs. Additionally, there was an approximately $0.1 million decrease associated with the close-out and wind-down of inhaled vancomycin development activities.

General and administrative expenses decreased by $0.2 million, or 6.2%, to $3.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 from $3.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021. This was primarily attributable to decreased administrative and compensation costs associated with streamlining certain operational activities, which were initiated during the third quarter of 2021.

As of June 30, 2022, Savara had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments of approximately $142 million and debt of approximately $26 million.

About Savara

Savara is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare respiratory diseases. Our lead program, molgramostim nebulizer solution, is an inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF) in Phase 3 development for autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (aPAP). Molgramostim is delivered via an investigational eFlow® Nebulizer System (PARI Pharma GmbH). Our management team has significant experience in rare respiratory diseases and pulmonary medicine, identifying unmet needs, and effectively advancing product candidates to approval and commercialization. More information can be found at www.savarapharma.com. (Twitter: %40SavaraPharma, LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2Fsavara-pharmaceuticals%2F).

Forward-Looking Statements

Savara cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” and “will,” among others. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to the timing of the IMPALA-2 top line data read-out and that it is currently on-track to occur by the end of the second quarter of 2024 and our belief the Company is funded through 2025. Savara may not actually achieve any of the matters referred to in such forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Savara’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties relating to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or other widespread health concerns impacting healthcare providers or patients, disruptions or inefficiencies in the supply chain, and geopolitical conditions on our business and operations, the outcome of our ongoing and planned clinical trials for our product candidate, the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources for Savara’s operations and to conduct or continue planned clinical development programs, the ability to obtain the necessary patient enrollment for our product candidate in a timely manner, the ability to successfully develop our product candidate, the risks associated with the process of developing, obtaining regulatory approval for and commercializing drug candidates such as molgramostim that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and the timing and ability of Savara to raise additional capital as needed to fund continued operations. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of our risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review our documents filed with the SEC including our recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Savara undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as may be required by law.

Financial Information to Follow

Savara Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands, except for share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 6,418 $ 7,252 $ 12,102 $ 14,841 General and administrative 2,957 3,153 5,311 5,931 Depreciation and amortization 8 47 16 94 Total operating expenses 9,383 10,452 17,429 20,866 Loss from operations (9,383 ) (10,452 ) (17,429 ) (20,866 ) Other income (expense), net: 219 (489 ) (35 ) (292 ) Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (9,164 ) $ (10,941 ) $ (17,464 ) $ (21,158 ) Net loss per share - basic and diluted $ (0.06 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.11 ) $ (0.18 ) Weighted average shares - basic and diluted 152,771,103 152,460,531 152,770,434 114,934,938 Other comprehensive (loss) gain (725 ) 107 (1,021 ) (350 ) Total comprehensive loss $ (9,889 ) $ (10,834 ) $ (18,485 ) $ (21,508 )

Savara Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data (in thousands) (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments $ 142,439 $ 161,171 Working capital 141,679 150,340 Total assets 156,777 176,598 Total liabilities 29,735 32,100 Stockholders’ equity: 127,042 144,498

