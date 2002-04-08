Completed enrollment in Phase 1 clinical trial of lead oral IL-17 antagonist DC-806; topline proof-of-concept data in healthy volunteers and psoriasis patients expected in 2H 2022

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DICE Therapeutics, Inc. ( DICE), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas, today reported financial results and business highlights for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

“Momentum continues to build at DICE as we seek to advance transformative oral medicines for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases,” said Kevin Judice, Ph.D., CEO of DICE Therapeutics. “With enrollment recently completed in our ongoing Phase 1 trial of our lead oral IL-17 antagonist, DC-806, we are looking forward to reporting topline proof-of-concept data comprising both healthy volunteers and psoriasis patients during the second half of 2022. With financial runway through mid-2024 and key milestones ahead, we remain well-positioned to execute on our broad oral IL-17 franchise, R&D strategy, and business initiatives.”

Recent Highlights

Completed enrollment in Phase 1 clinical trial of lead oral IL-17 antagonist, DC-806, with top-line proof-of-concept data in healthy volunteers and psoriasis patients expected in 2H 2022.

The Phase 1 trial is a first-in-human, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study designed to generate safety and pharmacokinetic data and provide early clinical proof-of-concept in psoriasis patients. The trial is being conducted in three overlapping parts: Phase 1a (single ascending dose) and Phase 1b (multiple ascending dose) in healthy volunteers, and a Phase 1c (proof-of-concept) in psoriasis patients. Topline data across all three cohorts are expected in 2H 2022.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $282.2 million at June 30, 2022. The Company expects its current cash position to fund operations through mid-2024 and expected key clinical milestones.





Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities totaled $282.2 million at June 30, 2022. The Company expects its current cash position to fund operations through mid-2024 and expected key clinical milestones. R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses were $14.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $6.0 million for the same period in 2021. The increase of $8.3 million was primarily due to an increase of $3.2 million related to the advancement of DICE’s IL-17 franchise and increases related to personnel expenses of $3.4 million due to an increase in headcount and stock-based compensation expense.





Research and development expenses were $14.3 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $6.0 million for the same period in 2021. The increase of $8.3 million was primarily due to an increase of $3.2 million related to the advancement of DICE’s IL-17 franchise and increases related to personnel expenses of $3.4 million due to an increase in headcount and stock-based compensation expense. G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses were $7.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2021. The increase of $5.1 million was primarily due to a $3.0 million increase in personnel costs related to increased headcount and stock-based compensation and a $1.0 million increase in professional service fees and other costs primarily due to the additional expenses associated with operating as a publicly-traded company.





General and administrative expenses were $7.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2021. The increase of $5.1 million was primarily due to a $3.0 million increase in personnel costs related to increased headcount and stock-based compensation and a $1.0 million increase in professional service fees and other costs primarily due to the additional expenses associated with operating as a publicly-traded company. Net Loss: Net loss totaled $21.5 million and $7.4 million for the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, with non-cash stock-based compensation expense of $4.2 million and $0.4 million for the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively.



About the DICE Oral IL-17 Franchise and Psoriasis

DICE is developing orally-available, small molecule antagonists of the pro-inflammatory signaling molecule IL-17, an immune cell-derived cytokine that is produced in response to infection by certain microorganisms. Upon binding to its receptor on various cell types found in tissues (e.g., keratinocytes, fibroblasts, and epithelial cells), IL-17 elicits downstream signals that orchestrate sustained tissue inflammation, with the aim of clearing the invading pathogen.

In autoimmune diseases, the immune system appears to overreact and mount strong immune responses in the absence of an obvious infectious event. Over the past two decades, research has shown that IL-17 is a powerful driver of the skin disease psoriasis. Psoriasis manifests as erythematous plaques with thick scaling that can occur anywhere on the body. Symptoms include itching, bleeding and pain; furthermore, the disease can lead to disfiguration and considerable psychological burden. According to the National Psoriasis Association, more than eight million Americans – and 125 million people worldwide – suffered from psoriasis in 2020. There is no cure for psoriasis.

The therapeutic candidates in DICE’s oral IL-17 franchise are being developed initially for the treatment of psoriasis, with the objective of achieving therapeutic benefit similar to that of the U.S. FDA-approved injectable biologics. DC-806 is the lead candidate in DICE’s oral IL-17 franchise.

About DICE Therapeutics, Inc.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company leveraging its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE is initially focused on developing oral therapeutics against well-validated targets in immunology, with the goal of achieving comparable potency to their systemic biologic counterparts, which have demonstrated the greatest therapeutic benefit to date in these disease areas. The Company’s DELSCAPE platform is designed to discover selective oral small molecules with the potential to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics. DICE’s lead therapeutic candidates are oral antagonists of the pro-inflammatory signaling molecule, IL-17, which is a validated drug target implicated in a variety of immunology indications. DICE is also developing oral therapeutic candidates targeting α4ß7 integrin and αVß1/αVß6 integrin for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, respectively.

Forward Looking Statements

DICE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenue: Collaboration revenue $ — $ 1,125 $ — $ 1,125 Operating expenses: Research and development 14,330 5,982 27,740 12,603 General and administrative 7,414 2,317 12,862 3,782 Total operating expenses 21,744 8,299 40,602 16,385 Loss from operations (21,744 ) (7,174 ) (40,602 ) (15,260 ) Other income (expense): Interest and other income, net 487 27 814 41 Interest expense (65 ) (52 ) (125 ) (54 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt (200 ) — (200 ) — Change in fair value of warrant liability — (164 ) — (156 ) Net loss (21,522 ) (7,363 ) (40,113 ) (15,429 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.58 ) $ (3.27 ) $ (1.08 ) $ (6.86 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per

share, basic and diluted 37,362,715 2,248,687 37,312,479 2,248,687





DICE THERAPEUTICS, INC.

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data

(unaudited)

(In thousands) June 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $ 282,221 $ 319,321 Total assets 302,581 325,754 Total liabilities 24,646 12,805 Accumulated deficit (143,820 ) (103,707 ) Total stockholders' equity 277,935 312,949

