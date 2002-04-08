THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation ( CHX) announced today its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share on the company’s common stock, par value $0.01 per share, to be paid on October 28, 2022 to shareholders of record on October 7, 2022.



About ChampionX

ChampionX is a global leader in chemistry solutions and highly engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas safely, efficiently and sustainably around the world. ChampionX’s products provide efficient and safe operations throughout the lifecycle of a well with a focus on the production phase of wells. To learn more about ChampionX, visit our website at www.championX.com.

