JBG SMITH (NYSE%3A+JBGS), a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC market, today released its annual Diversity+and+Inclusion+%28D%26amp%3BI%29+Report, highlighting notable D&I progress in 2021 and outlining its comprehensive D&I strategy.

After formalizing its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion in 2020, JBG SMITH has taken pivotal, quantifiable steps over the past year to build a more diverse and inclusive workplace.

“JBG SMITH’s emphasis on D&I is not only the right thing to do, it’s the smart thing to do,” explained Matt Kelly, CEO of JBG SMITH. “A company is only as successful as its employees, and we aim to create an environment where everyone with unique perspectives, experiences, and ideas can thrive. Our goal at JBG SMITH is for our workplace to reflect the communities we serve, and I am confident we are moving in the right direction.”

One key focus was to develop a more robust and diverse talent pipeline in the region. To achieve that goal, JBG SMITH established strategic D&I partnerships with various colleges, universities, and professional organizations including the University of Maryland, Urban Alliance, and Sponsors for Educational Opportunity (SEO) to engage and recruit high-achieving, underrepresented students for summer internships.

“In addition to partnering externally to support the next generation of diverse talent, we also remained focused internally on shifting cultural norms, building leadership competencies, and driving accountability company-wide,” said Dawnita Wilson, Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion. “We hope that these ongoing efforts remind all of us that D&I is a journey, not a destination, and that the power is in the progress.”

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in and develops a dynamic portfolio of mixed-use properties in the high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Over half of JBG SMITH’s holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, where it serves as the developer for Amazon’s new headquarters, and where Virginia Tech’s $1 billion Innovation Campus is under construction. JBG SMITH's portfolio currently comprises 15.5 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily and retail assets at share, 98% of which are metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 9.8 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005761/en/