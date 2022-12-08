Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 75 stocks valued at a total of $454.00Mil. The top holdings were AAPL(8.47%), ISRG(6.30%), and MA(5.21%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC bought 185,633 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 3,901,800. The trade had a 4.45% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 08/12/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $118.84 per share and a market cap of $1,555.96Bil. The stock has returned -12.80% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 22.11, a price-book ratio of 6.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.83, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 14.56 and a price-sales ratio of 5.80.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.87, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC reduced their investment in NAS:BBBY by 292,022 shares. The trade had a 1.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $11.81.

On 08/12/2022, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc traded for a price of $10.63 per share and a market cap of $849.95Mil. The stock has returned -64.01% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -10.60 and a price-sales ratio of 0.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.73, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 261,205-share investment in NAS:BCRX. Previously, the stock had a 0.75% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $10.41 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc traded for a price of $14.37 per share and a market cap of $2.67Bil. The stock has returned -7.74% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -19.34 and a price-sales ratio of 12.93.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.60, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

The guru sold out of their 182,555-share investment in NAS:IOVA. Previously, the stock had a 0.54% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $13.16 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc traded for a price of $11.84 per share and a market cap of $1.87Bil. The stock has returned -48.25% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a price-book ratio of 3.96 and a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of -4.28.

During the quarter, Biondo Investment Advisors, LLC bought 7,698 shares of NAS:ILMN for a total holding of 46,874. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $263.89.

On 08/12/2022, Illumina Inc traded for a price of $227.44 per share and a market cap of $35.73Bil. The stock has returned -54.76% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Illumina Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 49.43, a price-book ratio of 3.30, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 7.85, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 30.87 and a price-sales ratio of 7.52.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.51, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 4.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

