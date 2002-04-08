Results of National Patient Experience Survey Show 95% Satisfaction Rate



with VAZALORE 81 mg as Aspirin Therapy Choice

FDA-Approved VAZALORE Delivers Fast, Reliable Absorption of Aspirin

SPARTA, N.J., Aug. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLx Pharma Inc. ( PLXP) (“PLx” or the “Company”) is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on its clinically-validated and patent-protected PLxGuard™ that has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. The Company, with its lead products VAZALORE 81 mg and VAZALORE 325 mg liquid-filled aspirin capsules (referred together as “VAZALORE®”), today announced positive findings from its initial VAZALORE 81 mg Patient Experience Survey.

Between April and June 2022, PLx Pharma distributed Patient Experience Survey kits to high-volume cardiology offices nationwide, where physicians are actively recommending VAZALORE 81 mg for the secondary prevention of cardiovascular disease. The kits included a VAZALORE 81 mg product sample, product literature and a high-value coupon. Physicians provided the survey kits to patients they deemed appropriate for daily aspirin use. The Patient Experience Survey was designed to gather real world data from patients regarding their experience with the product.

Results from 130 respondents through August 3, 2022, showed that 95% of patients are satisfied with VAZALORE and 90% intend to purchase the product.

Key Findings:

97% felt they are doing all they can to help support their heart health

96% felt no issues with their stomach when taking, either with or without food

96% are likely to remember to take VAZALORE every day

98% said VAZALORE is easy to swallow

95% satisfied with VAZALORE as their aspirin therapy choice

90% intend to purchase

“These real-world results, gathered from patients who have taken VAZALORE 81 mg, are very promising and indicative of the potential uptake of the brand and its importance in the treatment of secondary prevention of cardiovascular events for millions of patients,” said Natasha Giordano, President & CEO of PLx Pharma.

“Aspirin remains the cornerstone therapy for secondary prevention of cardiovascular events, including stroke and heart attacks. We know that every dose counts, and formulation can matter in achieving complete platelet inhibition for optimized prevention,” said Dr. Asif Ali, M.D. Cardiovascular and Preventive Medicine, Clinical Assistant Professor, Division of Cardiovascular Medicine, University of Texas Health Science Center. “I don’t want the variability in the absorption of aspirin that can occur with enteric-coated aspirin formulations, and neither do my patients. We now have an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin, VAZALORE, that I have already prescribed to hundreds of my patients and recommended to many of my physician colleagues. Similar to the findings in the VAZALORE 81 mg Patient Experience Survey, my patients are highly satisfied with VAZALORE, and not experiencing any side effects,” concluded Dr. Ali.

About VAZALORE

VAZALORE is an FDA-approved liquid-filled aspirin capsule, available in 81 mg and 325 mg doses. VAZALORE delivers aspirin differently from plain and enteric coated aspirin products. The special complex inside the capsule is designed for targeted release of aspirin, limiting its direct contact with the stomach. VAZALORE delivers fast, reliable absorption for pain relief plus the lifesaving benefits of aspirin. To learn more about VAZALORE, please visit www.vazalore.com and follow us on Facebook.

About PLx Pharma Inc.

PLx Pharma Inc. is a commercial-stage drug delivery platform technology company focused on improving how and where active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) are absorbed in the gastrointestinal (GI) tract via its clinically validated and patent protected PLxGuard™ technology. PLx believes this platform has the potential to improve the absorption of many drugs currently on the market or in development, and to reduce the risk of stomach injury associated with certain drugs. To learn more about PLx Pharma Inc. and its pipeline, please visit www.plxpharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

