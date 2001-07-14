Columbia+Care+Inc. (NEO: CCHW) (CSE: CCHW) (OTCQX: CCHWF) (FSE: 3LP) (“Columbia Care” or the “Company”), one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products in the U.S., announced its Seed & Strain brand pre-rolls will be available today at all four of its dispensaries in New York, making it the first company to offer pre-rolls to New York patients. The dispensaries will soon be stocked with Seed & Strain whole flower and vapes, which will be made available to wholesale partners in the coming weeks.

Seed & Strain is grown and processed in both of Columbia Care’s New York cultivation facilities. The Company’s cultivation and production facility in Rochester spans more than 58,000 square feet, while its facility in Riverhead boasts nearly one million square feet of cultivation and production capacity. The first pre-rolls will feature the Twisted Helix strain. The first two whole flower strains that will be released next week will feature Herer Hashplant in 3.5g and 7g and DosiCakes in 3.5g. Vapes are also expected to be released in the coming weeks, pending regulatory approval.

“We’re beyond thrilled to introduce our brands to New York patients, and it’s a special testament to our cultivation team who was able to bring pre-rolls to market so quickly after regulatory approvals,” said BJ Carretta, SVP, Brand Marketing, Columbia Care. “We originally launched this brand in 2020 to consistently offer the cleanest, premium and powerful cannabis products – and 14 markets later, we’re keeping that promise. We are grateful to the Office of Cannabis Management for their support and thorough review of our brands and operations.”

Columbia Care’s other brands have also expanded to new markets over the past year. Classix is now available in 14 states; Triple Seven and AMBER are now available in eight states; and PRESS is now available in four states. For more information about the Company’s brands, visit www.columbia.care%2Fbrands.

For more information about Seed & Strain, visit www.seedandstraincannabis.com.

About Columbia Care

Columbia Care is one of the largest and most experienced cultivators, manufacturers and providers of cannabis products and related services, with licenses in 18 U.S. jurisdictions and the EU. Columbia Care operates 131 facilities including 99 dispensaries and 32 cultivation and manufacturing facilities, including those under development. Columbia Care is one of the original multi-state providers of medical cannabis in the U.S. and now delivers industry-leading products and services to both the medical and adult-use markets. In 2021, the company launched Cannabist, its new retail brand, creating a national dispensary network that leverages proprietary technology platforms. The company offers products spanning flower, edibles, oils and tablets, and manufactures popular brands including Seed & Strain, Triple Seven, gLeaf, Classix, Press, Amber and Platinum Label CBD. For more information on Columbia Care, please visit www.col-care.com.

