Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 60 stocks valued at a total of $299.00Mil. The top holdings were VEA(10.65%), VTIP(10.26%), and LDUR(8.95%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru established a new position worth 329,248 shares in ARCA:SPSB, giving the stock a 3.27% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $29.81 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF traded for a price of $29.855 per share and a market cap of $7.47Bil. The stock has returned -3.33% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC reduced their investment in ARCA:LDUR by 68,496 shares. The trade had a 2.07% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $96.75.

On 08/12/2022, PIMCO Enhanced Low Duration Active Exchange-Traded Fund traded for a price of $95.8003 per share and a market cap of $1.45Bil. The stock has returned -4.79% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

The guru established a new position worth 57,478 shares in ARCA:BOND, giving the stock a 1.83% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $96.71 during the quarter.

On 08/12/2022, PIMCO Active Bond ETF traded for a price of $96.69 per share and a market cap of $3.27Bil. The stock has returned -10.92% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, PIMCO Active Bond ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 56.65.

During the quarter, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC bought 170,127 shares of ARCA:SCHF for a total holding of 214,911. The trade had a 1.79% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $33.83.

On 08/12/2022, Schwab International Equity ETF traded for a price of $33.39 per share and a market cap of $27.76Bil. The stock has returned -14.25% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Schwab International Equity ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a price-book ratio of 1.51.

During the quarter, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group, LLC bought 71,922 shares of ARCA:XLP for a total holding of 78,804. The trade had a 1.73% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $74.59.

On 08/12/2022, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR traded for a price of $75.17 per share and a market cap of $16.02Bil. The stock has returned 6.68% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR has a price-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a price-book ratio of 5.50.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

